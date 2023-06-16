Simple summer recipes: cheeseburger salad, avocado tomato tabbouleh and more

The week is finally here! Tomorrow marks the first official day of summer, and we can’t wait to kick off the occasion the best way we know how — with a spread of seasonal dishes, of course. Just in time for the solstice, "Fit Men Cook" founder Kevin Curry stopped by TODAY to share simple dinners you can enjoy after a long day under the summer sun. So bring on the fresh produce because this trio of salads is worth making on repeat.

Nothing says summer like a backyard barbecue, and if you’re looking for something light and bright consider ditching the buns for a burger salad. Curry’s recipe is packed with everyone’s favorite fixings (lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and cheese), then drizzled with a dressing that trumps traditional condiments. Love salad you can eat with a spoon? The ingredients in Curry’s Greek pasta salad and avocado tomato tabbouleh are both finely diced to make every bite the perfect one. Plus if you want to serve either as a main, simply add chicken or shrimp for a boost of protein.

To round out the week, try our easy chicken piccata recipe that takes just 30 minutes to make. We happen to think the cheesy cutlets and lemony sauce pair perfectly with any of the salads above. And for dessert? No-churn chocolate ice cream because it wouldn’t be summer without a homemade scoop.

Kevin Curry's simple summer recipes

This cheeseburger salad is the perfect balance between eating healthy and feeling satisfied. Can’t give up that soft sesame bun? Try sprinkling toasted sesame seeds on top as a garnish!

If you’re looking for a way to switch up pasta salad, try giving it a Greek spin. Tossing olives, tomatoes and feta in a tangy vinaigrette will take your tastebuds on a flavor-packed trip.

No need to bring out the food processor to make this avocado tomato tabbouleh. Save time by using frozen cauliflower rice, and serve with tortilla chips to instantly transform your salad into a dip.

More recipes to make this week

Round out the week with these recipes from Becca Jacobs and Jesse Szewczyk.

The best way to make your chicken piccata extra crispy? Sear the breaded cutlets in batches to avoid overcrowding the pan — that way each piece will come out perfectly golden brown.

Next time you're tempted to run out and buy a pint, try making our decadent chocolate ice cream at home. This no-churn recipe easily comes together with either a stand or hand mixer.