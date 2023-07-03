Happy Fourth! These red, white and blue recipes will be a hit at your cookout

How do you like to spend the Fourth? Maybe you usually celebrate by inviting all the neighbors over for a big backyard barbecue. Or, perhaps it’s a day you prefer to lay low and gather around the grill with just family. Either way, a holiday-themed spread is the tastiest way to show some patriotic spirit — and these flavorful recipes are sure to bring the fireworks tomorrow and beyond.

We love a traditional burger or hot dog, but if you want to elevate your entrées we've got a red, white and blue steak salad that will do just that. The marinade infuses into the meat in as little as 30 minutes and even doubles as a dressing to save you time. Serving seafood can be just as easy — and we're sharing two unexpected dishes as proof. Keep the gas on to get these grilled shrimp po'boys on the table in 20 minutes flat, or whip up some festive fish tacos with red, white and blueberry salsa. No summer cookout is complete without a side of potato salad, and this kimchi version is sure to turn up the heat. Did we color coordinate our Fourth of July desserts too? You bet, with red, white and berry marshmallow treats to end your day on a sweet note.

What to cook this week

Wondering what makes this salad red, white and blue? Red strawberries, for a pop of color and a touch of sweetness. White vinegar, for the tangy marinade that doubles as a dressing. And blue cheese, for that funky flavor that pairs so well with flank steak.

These grilled po'boys are easy enough for lunch and hearty enough for dinner. The filling is composed of cajun shrimp, fresh veggies and of course a punchy remoulade — but it comes together almost as quickly as any other sandwich.

Simple pan-fried fish tacos are getting a patriotic upgrade this week. The salsa starts just like any other classic pico de gallo recipe would, with juicy red tomatoes and crisp white onions. But add a handful of fresh blueberries in and you’ve got yourself a festive bite.

This kimchi potato salad strikes the perfect balance between creaminess and heat. The dressing’s base is your standard sour cream, mayo and mustard mix. But with the addition of chopped kimchi and optional gochugaru, you’ll definitely feel that spicy kick.

The secret to making an easy summer dessert? Look for no-bake recipes, like these red, white and berry marshmallow treats. Fold in freeze-dried fruit, instead of fresh or frozen, to keep the bars chewy — not liquidy.