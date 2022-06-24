Chef notes

Sweet and crunchy freeze-dried berries add a patriotic pop of color to these gooey marshmallow and cereal bars. I love blueberries and raspberries, but feel free to pick and choose your favorites. Note that you do need the freeze-dried berries for this recipe; fresh or frozen berries will add too much liquid to the treats, and regular dried berries are too chewy.

Technique tip: Removing the marshmallows from the heat before they are fully melted will keep them from overcooking and will make for chewier marshmallow treats with a few delicious pockets of unmelted marshmallows.

Swap option: Substitute freeze-dried strawberries or cherries or a mix for the freeze-dried raspberries.