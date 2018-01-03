Food

Have your carbs and eat them too with healthy, veggie-filled pasta recipes

TODAY

Vegan chef Chloe Coscarelli stops by TODAY to share two of her favorite healthy, meat- and dairy-free pasta recipes. She shows us how to make a decadent mac and "cheese" with cashews and cauliflower and a flavorful pasta filled with charred Brussels sprouts.

Vegan Mac and Cheese with Cauliflower
Servings:
4-6
Eating dairy-free or vegan food doesn't mean you have to miss out on your favorite flavors and textures. This recipe has all the rich and creamy goodness of traditional macaroni and cheese ... without the fat and calories.

Pasta with Charred Brussels Sprouts
Servings:
4-6
I love this recipe because it's healthy, full of flavor and so easy to prepare. The maple syrup balances out any bitterness from the Brussels sprouts so all you taste is the freshness of the veggies.

