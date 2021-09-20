Tia Mowry's go-to snacks for her kids: Banana 'sushi,' trail mix bark and 1-bowl cookies

Actor, lifestyle influencer and author Tia Mowry is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite better-for-you treat recipes from her new cookbook, "The Quick Fix Kitchen: Easy Recipes and Time-Saving Tips for a Healthier, Stress-Free Life: A Cookbook." She shows us how to make fun banana and nut butter "sushi" rolls, crunchy trail mix nut bark and one-bowl, five-ingredient cookies.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

Who knows, maybe this is the gateway snack that familiarizes your kids with sushi. Or maybe it's just a delightful new take on bananas that gives in to your sweet tooth. Call the kids over for this one, but if you're not comfy with them cutting, leave the roll whole to eat like a burrito. Place all the toppings in small bowls or plates.

Is this candy or is it a healthy snack? Is it dessert or is it the protein packed yummy I bring on a hike? I'll tell you what it is — it's one of my favorite morsels of guilt-free pleasures ever. And those chia seeds will give you a hearty dose of daily fiber we all need to maintain productive digestion and a healthy microbiome. This treat is so delicious you won't know it's good for you!

Cookies made so easy! With only a few ingredients and one bowl, these tasty bites take less time to make than your traditional cookie and are an effortless recipe for the little ones. I use hazelnut spread or cookie butter because both have the fat and sugar needed for cookies, so you're not measuring out all that separately.

