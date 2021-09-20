Technique tips: Go crazy and add some flaky sea salt on top of the cookies before baking, if that is your thing. Plain nut butter doesn't work here — it will be dry and tasteless.

Cookies made so easy! With only a few ingredients and one bowl, these tasty bites take less time to make than your traditional cookie and are an effortless recipe for the little ones. I use hazelnut spread or cookie butter because both have the fat and sugar needed for cookies, so you're not measuring out all that separately.

Preparation

1.

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

2.

In a large bowl, mix together the egg and hazelnut spread until fully combined. With a wooden spoon, stir in the flour and baking powder until combined. Stir in the chocolate chips, if using, but don't overmix.

3.

Using a small scoop, drop the mixture onto the lined baking sheets, setting them about 2 inches apart.

4.

Bake for 4 minutes. Remove from the oven and use a spatula to gently push the cookies flat. Return to the oven and bake until the center of the cookie looks cooked, another 4 to 5 minutes. These cookies will be soft.

5.

Let cool on the baking sheets for a few minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool. Store in an airtight container for 5 to 7 days.

Excerpted from THE QUICK FIX KITCHEN copyright © 2021 by Tia Mowry-Hardict. Used by permission of Rodale Books, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC, New York. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.