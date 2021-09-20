Ingredients
Chef notes
Cookies made so easy! With only a few ingredients and one bowl, these tasty bites take less time to make than your traditional cookie and are an effortless recipe for the little ones. I use hazelnut spread or cookie butter because both have the fat and sugar needed for cookies, so you're not measuring out all that separately.
Technique tips: Go crazy and add some flaky sea salt on top of the cookies before baking, if that is your thing. Plain nut butter doesn't work here — it will be dry and tasteless.
Preparation1.
Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.2.
In a large bowl, mix together the egg and hazelnut spread until fully combined. With a wooden spoon, stir in the flour and baking powder until combined. Stir in the chocolate chips, if using, but don't overmix.3.
Using a small scoop, drop the mixture onto the lined baking sheets, setting them about 2 inches apart.4.
Bake for 4 minutes. Remove from the oven and use a spatula to gently push the cookies flat. Return to the oven and bake until the center of the cookie looks cooked, another 4 to 5 minutes. These cookies will be soft.5.
Let cool on the baking sheets for a few minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool. Store in an airtight container for 5 to 7 days.
Excerpted from THE QUICK FIX KITCHEN copyright © 2021 by Tia Mowry-Hardict. Used by permission of Rodale Books, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC, New York. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.