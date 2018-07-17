Make the most of summer lemons with lemony linguine and a luscious limoncello cake

share tweet email

The Alberti twins are joining the TODAY Food team to share two summery recipes that make the most of zesty lemons. They show us how to make lemony pasta with Parmesan cheese and a bright lemon-infused cake with limoncello icing.

"When life gives you lemons, make lemon linguine!" say the Alberti twins. "Super simple, light, fresh lemony pasta is perfect for summer."

"Fresh limoncello cake is fresh and vibrant with lots of zest. It's perfect for any summertime get-together."

