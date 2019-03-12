Get the latest from TODAY
Fans of singer Ariana Grande and Starbucks limited-edition beverages had their head in the clouds last week when the duo announced a partnership promoting a new, cold foam caramel macchiato. The creamy drink is topped with a fluffy cloud-like layer of foam.
Even TODAY's Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb were big fans of the sweet new creation.
After a day spent spreading some hype, Starbucks and Grande made the drink's release official on March 6, with the brand tweeting that Grande was the fluffy beverage's ambassador.
Along with a photo montage of Grande adorned in the chain's classic green apron, surrounded by dogs and baristas (obviously), Grande encouraged fans to try the drink with soy milk. Since devout followers know the singer has been vegan since 2013, many inferred a soy version was Grande-approved — i.e. that it contained no animal byproducts.
Well, they were wrong. And now, they're upset.
When the drink was first announced, Starbucks specified that although the espresso base can be made with dairy-free milks, the fluffy foam is made from a mix of egg white powder, sugar, salt, rice protein and various stabilizers. So, the drink isn't vegan, even if ordered with soy or almond milk. The caramel sauce is also made with dairy products like heavy cream and butter.
On Twitter, a Starbucks barista confirmed that it was impossible to make the cloud part of the new drink without the powder that contains eggs.
And plenty of vegan customers are not happy with the drinks release.
Some are downright angry and feel deceived by both the chain and the superstar singer. Grande has yet to respond to controversy directly and a rep for the coffee chain would not confirm to TODAY Food whether it had any plans to rework the foam to make a truly dairy-free version.
But those feeling angry about their favorite vegan singer being the ambassador for a non-vegan drink aren't the only ones storming Twitter with negative comments. There is also backlash from tired baristas reminiscent of the Unicorn Frappuccino meltdown of 2017.
In addition to 10-year-olds unknowingly ordering caffeine, Starbucks employees stated the drink is actually pretty difficult to whip up.
They're hardly doling out good recommendations.
Regardless of baristas' grievances and the egg-filled foam, many other patrons are remaining devoted to Grande.
Cloud macchiatos in hand, they will forge onward, saying "Thank U, Next," as they grab another creamy latte.