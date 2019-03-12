Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 12, 2019, 3:47 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

Fans of singer Ariana Grande and Starbucks limited-edition beverages had their head in the clouds last week when the duo announced a partnership promoting a new, cold foam caramel macchiato. The creamy drink is topped with a fluffy cloud-like layer of foam.

Even TODAY's Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb were big fans of the sweet new creation.

After a day spent spreading some hype, Starbucks and Grande made the drink's release official on March 6, with the brand tweeting that Grande was the fluffy beverage's ambassador.

Along with a photo montage of Grande adorned in the chain's classic green apron, surrounded by dogs and baristas (obviously), Grande encouraged fans to try the drink with soy milk. Since devout followers know the singer has been vegan since 2013, many inferred a soy version was Grande-approved — i.e. that it contained no animal byproducts.

was worried abt whether or not the cloud macchiato will be available dairy free but then i remembered ariana is literally vegan im good — annie (@mooninmysun) March 5, 2019

Well, they were wrong. And now, they're upset.

When the drink was first announced, Starbucks specified that although the espresso base can be made with dairy-free milks, the fluffy foam is made from a mix of egg white powder, sugar, salt, rice protein and various stabilizers. So, the drink isn't vegan, even if ordered with soy or almond milk. The caramel sauce is also made with dairy products like heavy cream and butter.

Introducing new Iced Cloud Macchiatos in Caramel and Cinnamon. So light and fluffy they’re basically a cloud in a cup. 🌬☁️#CloudMacchiato



*Cloud foam contains egg whites pic.twitter.com/TyiAGKgGQO — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) March 5, 2019

On Twitter, a Starbucks barista confirmed that it was impossible to make the cloud part of the new drink without the powder that contains eggs.

As a barista AT Starbucks, I think it’s really weird that Ariana Grande is the ambassador for the new drink. You literally cannot make it vegan, the key ingredient in cloud powder is egg whites to make it more like meringue 🤷‍♂️ — Rayyy (@memerayo) March 6, 2019

And plenty of vegan customers are not happy with the drinks release.

The cloud macchiato isn’t vegan and I’m kind of annoyed?? She’s vegan and didn’t make a vegan drink ?!? pic.twitter.com/TJDzWGDH2V — 🖤🥀 ملاك الموت (@iamoldmoney) March 5, 2019

Some are downright angry and feel deceived by both the chain and the superstar singer. Grande has yet to respond to controversy directly and a rep for the coffee chain would not confirm to TODAY Food whether it had any plans to rework the foam to make a truly dairy-free version.

The girl is pissing me off now. Hun you can’t be vegan drinking this - the caramel syrup has dairy in it & the cloud macchiato powder is literally egg whites https://t.co/YF5UxKAiQh — Smartie✨ (@chrissi_smart) March 5, 2019

But those feeling angry about their favorite vegan singer being the ambassador for a non-vegan drink aren't the only ones storming Twitter with negative comments. There is also backlash from tired baristas reminiscent of the Unicorn Frappuccino meltdown of 2017.

In addition to 10-year-olds unknowingly ordering caffeine, Starbucks employees stated the drink is actually pretty difficult to whip up.

Every 10 year old is gonna want the #CloudMacchiato because @ArianaGrande endorsed it then return it to the bar saying "it has coffee in it"



ALSO THIS DRINK IS ANNOYING TO MAKE AS IT IS! pic.twitter.com/yK47z3cj1Z — 💋 (@osinitsaa) March 5, 2019

They're hardly doling out good recommendations.

every barista when someone asks if we’d recommend the cloud macchiato pic.twitter.com/pFCxKhYWTC — peppermintpons🍬 (@peppermintpons) March 6, 2019

Regardless of baristas' grievances and the egg-filled foam, many other patrons are remaining devoted to Grande.

The Barista when he sees me in line for the 5th time to order Ariana’s #cloudmacchiato : pic.twitter.com/GiHywyRMfy — Josy (@Josyy_G) March 5, 2019

Cloud macchiatos in hand, they will forge onward, saying "Thank U, Next," as they grab another creamy latte.