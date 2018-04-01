Get Stuff We Love

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Ariana Grande is unrecognizable on new British Vogue cover

This is quite the transformation!
by Joyce Chen / / Source: TODAY
Ariana Grande at 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango By AT&T
We're more used to seeing Ariana this way.Rich Polk / Getty Images

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Ariana Grande, is that you? The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer covers the July 2018 issue of British Vogue, but even her most ardent fans likely had a hard time recognizing the pop star.

Ariana Grande is the cover star of the July 2018 issue of British Vogue
Adjusting glasses ... yes, that IS Ariana.Vogue

That’s because Grande, 24, completely switched up her aesthetic for the cover shoot, just in time for the summer. In place of her trademark long, brunette ponytail, Grande covers the magazine with voluminous blonde waves.

The star’s freckles, more frequently covered under layers of makeup, also shine through.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bjm9UV8HuRy

In the issue, Grande discusses her battle with PTSD symptoms associated with the Manchester Arena bombing that took place a little over a year ago, on May 22, 2017.

“It’s hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss,” she told the magazine. “But, yeah, it’s a real thing. I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well. Time is the biggest thing. I feel like I shouldn’t even be talking about my own experience — like I shouldn’t even say anything. I don’t think I’ll ever know how to talk about it and not cry.”

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Ariana Grande is dating Pete Davidson of 'SNL'

May.31.201800:22

Grande, who recently went public with her relationship with "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson, also opens up about coping with anxiety while in the public eye.

“My anxiety has anxiety ... I’ve always had anxiety,” she said. “I’ve never really spoken about it because I thought everyone had it, but when I got home from tour it was the most severe I think it’s ever been.”

She added, “Everybody thought I was crazy when I got home (from shows in Asia and Australia back in September) and wanted to hit the ground running.”

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.
MORE FROM today