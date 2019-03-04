Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 4, 2019, 11:08 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Starbucks customers may soon be able to order a very different kind of grande beverage.

On Monday, the coffee chain and pop star Ariana Grande excited both of their fan bases with a series of mysterious tweets that may signal that the pair is brewing up a new collaboration.

Ariana Grande has long been a fan of Starbucks products. She may be collaborating with the coffee chain on one of her own. Neil Mockford / FilmMagic

It all started around 10 a.m., when Starbucks tweeted out a chart to help customers determine their "cloud name."

Less than two hours later, the coffee company tweeted a photo of a heart-shaped cloud, urging fans to zoom in on the heart to find hidden messages.

"thank you, next," it read simply.

Grande's fans instantly recognized the title of the singer's most recent mega-hit. They also know that she's something of a cloud lover, and sings about clouds in several songs, including her 2014 breakthrough single "Problems."

To top it off, Grande also recently released a perfume called Cloud.

As the day went on, more clues were posted.

Around noon, both Starbucks and Grande tweeted the same row of emojis: clouds, coffee, clouds and a heart.

That seemed to confirm a collaboration in many fans' minds, including one who tweeted at Starbucks asking, "omg starbucks & ari collab ???"

The brand's response?

"We out here vibin', we vibin', we vibiiiiiiinnnn'" it tweeted back, quoting lines right out of Grande's 2018 hit "No Tears Left to Cry."

A short time later, the company tweeted more cloud pics with more hidden messages, including one that told fans, "Live your life out cloud."

What does it all mean? Both Starbucks and Grande are keeping tight-lipped for now.

However, Business Insider reported Monday that leaked "internal documents" indicate that Starbucks will be launching a new beverage on Tuesday, and then will follow that up on Saturday with a new store playlist featuring Grande's music.

The new drink is reportedly called a Cloud Macchiato and it's an espresso-based beverage with cold whipped foam and a caramel drizzle on top.

In other words, looks like it might be time to say "Thank U, Next" to your current Starbucks order.