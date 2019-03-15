Get the latest from TODAY

By Siri Daly and Carson Daly

St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner and Siri and Carson Daly are cooking up a festive and flavorful brunch to celebrate. They show us how to make corned beef hash with eggs and a sparkling black velvet cocktail with stout beer.

Siri's Corned Beef Hash with Eggs

Siri Daly

Every St. Patrick's Day, we're sure to have a slew of leftover corned beef, cabbage and potatoes. Instead of re-heating them as is, it's always fun to transform them into a whole new dish! This makes a great post-pub-crawl breakfast, or even a fun breakfast for dinner.

Carson's Black Velvet Cocktail

This alluring elixir combines the rich flavor of Irish stout beer, the light effervescence of sparkling wine and the fruity flavor of berry liqueur into a dark and delicious cocktail.

Swap option: Use crème de mure instead of crème de cassis.

Ingredients

  • Stout beer
  • Sparkling wine
  • Crème de cassis
  • Brandy soaked cherries

Method

Pour sparkling wine to coupe glass. Add in Guinness, followed by crème de casis and top with soaked cherry.

