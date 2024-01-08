A new year means back to basics for one fast food redhead.

On Jan. 8, Wendy’s announced that its Vanilla Frosty, the frozen companion to the original Chocolate Frosty, is back on the menu. The news was officially announced via Wendy’s X (formerly known as Twitter) account in the food mascot’s characteristically sardonic way.

“sometimes a vanilla frosty after 8 months is enough to stop the voices,” wrote the Wendy’s account on X.

Indeed, it has been 8 months since the creamy, white treat has been offered to the masses. Wendy’s has been on a flavored Frosty tear in that time, offering three new and returning Frosty flavors while the sweet bean-based treat was on hiatus.

The Vanilla Frosty is back! Wendy's

In May 2023, Wendy’s brought back its fan-favorite Strawberry Frosty for the second year in a row after a successful debut in 2022.

Then, with the change in the leaves came the change of the Frostys when in September 2023, the all-new Pumpkin Spice Frosty hit the Uggs-wearing public for a limited time. Then, in November 2023, the Peppermint Frosty made its cool and breezy return for its sophomore season.

“Even Frosty treats need a little Frosty time away...Vanilla Frosty is officially BACK from vacay & on menus nationwide today!” a Wendy’s representative tells TODAY.com in an email. “She’s a classic, she’s a star and she’s finally BACK from her tasty travels...for a limited time. 🥄🍦 .”

Reaction to the news online was met with near-universal positivity, with folks taking to their keyboards to let their feelings be known.

“Wendy’s finally got vanilla frosty back,” tweeted one X user, adding a “Titanic” meme to show how long it felt like they were waiting.

“the wendys vanilla frosty is back. nature is healing,” tweeted one X user.

“thank you for this vital information wendys,” tweeted another user, to which the Wendy’s account replied, “ur welcome.”

Welcome back, Vanilla Frosty! Wendy's

Additionally, Wendy’s has been offering the sale of Frosty Key Tags as a fundraiser in support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. The Frosty Key Tag, which costs $3, will get you a free Jr. Frosty with any purchase every day until the end of 2024.

The fundraiser started in honor of National Adoption Month on Nov. 20, 2023and are available to purchase until Feb. 14, so it’s still possible to get your hands on a litany of free vanilla, chocolate and other Frosty flavors all year long.