Wendy’s $3 keychain gets you free Frostys for a whole year

If you’re a real Frosty fan — and not a fair-weather one — then you’re enjoying them year-round, whether it’s summer, fall, winter or spring.

You’ll also want to get your hands on one of Wendy’s Frosty Key Tags, which will allow you to get free Frostys for an entire year.

On Nov. 16, Wendy’s announced it’s bringing back its Frosty Key Tag fundraiser in honor of National Adoption Month. The campaign supports the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, a nonprofit dedicated to helping find safe, permanent and loving homes for the more than 113,000 children waiting in foster care.

The Frosty Key Tag, which costs $3, will get purchasers a free Jr. Frosty with any purchase every day until the end of 2024. This includes the limited-time Peppermint Frosty, which made its nationwide return on Nov. 14 for the holiday season. But, even after the minty treat — and winter — has gone, you can still score free Frostys all year long, whether that’s Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry or Pumpkin Spice.

Starting Nov. 20 until Feb. 14, 2024, customers can purchase Wendy’s Frosty Key Tags three different ways:

In-store: The first option is to visit your local Wendy’s and ask to add a Frosty Key Tag when placing an order.

Folks will have two different options to buy Frosty Key Tags through Wendy’s mobile app: They can buy a physical Frosty Key Tag with any in-app order to get one added to your meal; or they can opt for a digital Frosty Key Tag, which can be applied to future mobile orders and added to users’ Wendy’s Rewards card to be scanned in-restaurant. Online: The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption Website is the last spot people can score a Frosty Key Tag. The charity has the added benefit of allowing the tags to be purchased in bulk on the foundation’s website, if folks are looking for a sweet stocking stuffer.

The Frosty Key Tags, which were first sold nationwide in 2014, directly benefit the work of the foundation, and have raised millions of dollars to date. The fundraiser helps kids like Isaiah, Jordan and Sophia, siblings who were adopted by two loving dads with the help of the foundation.

As for why the keychain price increased to $3 this year, Wendy’s says it’s “prepared to raise the most money ever through the Frosty Key Tags campaign.” Ninety percent of every key tag will benefit he Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, Wendy’s says, adding that the chain doesn’t profit from the sale of the key tags.

Not a part of this promotion but worth noting is Wendy’s new Peppermint Frosty Cream Cold Brew, which consists of peppermint syrup, cold brew coffee, Frosty creamer and ice, for those of you who prefer to lean into the cold during the winter.