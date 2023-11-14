How to try Wendy’s new Peppermint Frosty Cream Cold Brew for free

If you’re a Wendy’s fan, you’re in for a wintry treat this month.

On Nov. 14, Wendy’s announced it is now offering a caffeine boost fit for the holiday season with the arrival of the Peppermint Frosty Cream Cold Brew. Joining the Peppermint Frosty, which is making its nationwide return also on Nov. 14, the Peppermint Frosty Cream Cold Brew is being offered free of charge for six days.

Inspired by the Peppermint Frosty, which is back for its sophomore year, Wendy’s new Peppermint Frosty Cream Cold Brew consists of peppermint syrup mixed into the chain’s cold brew coffee with classic Frosty creamer and poured over ice. This latest flavor, reminiscent of candy canes and Christmas lights, will be offered alongside Wendy’s other Frosty Cream Cold Brew flavors: chocolate, vanilla and caramel.

Wendy’s Peppermint Frosty Cream Cold Brew. Wendy’s

Wendy’s says it’s celebrating the return of the Peppermint Frosty and the debut of the Peppermint Frosty Cream Cold Brew by giving them away for free. From Nov. 14 to 19, an offer for a free small Frosty or small Frosty Cream Cold Brew will be available to all in the Wendy’s app — no purchase required. (The offer must be redeemed in the Wendy’s app and is only available at participating Wendy’s in the United States for a limited time.)

This past July, Wendy’s introduced its new Frosty Cream Cold Brew coffee line in its usual trio of flavors, and customers could grab any small hot or cold brew for only 99 cents at the time.

Then, in September, the Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew came out for a limited time, until now, when the Peppermint variety took its place for the winter.