One of the country’s biggest fast-food chains is helping us fuel up for the haunting days of Halloween ahead.

On Oct. 25, Wendy’s announced it is kicking off “HalloWEENDY’s Weekend” with five days of devilishly good deals. The range of promotions are all treats and no tricks, according to the chain, and run from Oct. 27 until the spookiest holiday of the year on Oct. 31.

In order to score any of the deals available at participating U.S. Wendy’s, customers must have the Wendy’s mobile app. The deals change every day, so you can change up your order like you change up your costume.

The “Spooky Good Deals” are as follows:

Oct. 27: BOGO Premium Sandwich, which includes the new Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger.

BOGO Premium Sandwich, which includes the new Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger. Oct. 28: Free Crispy Chicken Sandwich with any purchase.

Free Crispy Chicken Sandwich with any purchase. Oct. 29: Breakfast BOGO with a Croissant or Biscuit Sandwich.

Breakfast BOGO with a Croissant or Biscuit Sandwich. Oct. 30: 99-cent Small Coffee, which includes hot, cold or Frosty Cream Cold Brew varieties.

99-cent Small Coffee, which includes hot, cold or Frosty Cream Cold Brew varieties. Oct. 31: Free 6-piece Nuggs with any purchase.

In addition, Wendy’s is supporting its own Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption by selling “Frosty Boo! Books” in-store or via the Wendy’s mobile app through Halloween. The books, which cost $1, include Wendy’s interpretations of DC superhero characters like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and more. The book also contains five free Jr. Frosty treat coupons. Wendy’s Kids’ Meals will feature collectible DC toys and special-edition packaging for a limited time.

Wendy’s has been offering steals and deals all year long, recently celebrating National Cheeseburger Day in September by selling its Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for only 1 cent with any purchase. Additionally, in July, Wendy’s took on the cold brew world that Starbucks, Panera and others inhabit by releasing its own version, a Frosty Cream Cold Brew, which it sold for 99 cents for two weeks.

Then, in August, Wendy’s introduced two new items on its nationwide menu: the Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger and Queso Fries, which took direct aim at the Tex-Mex flavors of Taco Bell. The former item is a square beef patty topped with melty cheese, roasted poblano pepper queso, spicy corn and tortilla strips, spicy chipotle sauce, lettuce and tomato sandwiched between a jalapeño cheddar bun, while the latter dish is fries topped with poblano queso and shredded cheddar.

Wendy's isn't the only chain offering frighteningly good food deals for Halloween.