38 Halloween food deals and freebies to sink your fangs into

Trick or treat, smell my feet, give me something good to eat. Restaurants and stores across the country are taking inspiration from the age-old childhood rhyme and offering up plenty of tantalizing food deals to lure customers in on the spookiest day of the year.

From freebies to discounts and everything in between, these are the deals that have cast a spell on us.

7-Eleven

On Oct. 30 and 31, 7-Eleven is offering 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members a free large pizza with the purchase of another large pizza.

The convenience store is also selling the following standard size candies (and more) for $1 for loyalty members between Oct. 25 and 31: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Starburst and Nerds Ropes.

Applebee's

When you order a minimum of $40 on Oct. 31 and use the code SCARY23 at checkout, you’ll get a free order of boneless wings for delivery or to-go orders.

Auntie Anne’s

Through Nov. 13, Auntie Anne's rewards members can get 20% off the new Confetti Pretzel Nuggets and any drink when they order through the store’s app.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

Bad Daddy’s customers who place an order of $10 or more online or in the restaurant's app will get free delivery on Halloween.

Bar Louie

Select Bar Louie locations will offer 50% off craft burgers on Oct. 31. The offer is only valid for dine-in guests.

Baskin Robbins

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! On Halloween, Baskin Robbins will offer 31% off all scoops, including the seasonally appropriate Apple Cider Donut flavor.

Blaze Pizza

All October long, Blaze customers can order a Sausage Garlic Pizza for just $8.99 as part of the restaurant’s “What’s Hot” deal.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering customers BOGO 50% off traditional wings at participating locations on Oct. 31 when dining in or ordering delivery/takeout.

Burger King

Through Oct. 31, Burger King rewards members will find a “Trick-or-Heat” meal bundle in the fast-food chain’s app and online. The $13 bundle includes the following items: Ghost Pepper Whopper, 4-piece Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries, Small French Fries, Small Beverage and Hershey Sundae Pie. It’s also available with a classic Whopper and Chicken Fries.

Carvel

While ordering through Uber Eats, Grubhub or DoorDash from Oct. 28 to 31, Carvel customers can get $5 off an order of $25 or more.

Casey’s

To celebrate the spookiest day of the year, Casey's is serving up a buy-one, get-one (BOGO) 50% off deal on all large pizzas between Oct. 26 and 31.

Chipotle

Chipotle's annual Boo-rito offer is back! This year, rewards members can score a $6 entrée (plus tax) when ordering online or in the Chipotle app. You just have to use the code BOORITO between 3 p.m. local time until closing on Halloween at all U.S. restaurants.

Chuck E. Cheese

Through Oct. 31, Chuck E. Cheese is hosting its Halloween Boo-tacular at over 470 locations across the country. Event highlights includes 30 minutes of free arcade game play, daily dance parties, free candy and more.

Denny’s

Kids eat free at Denny's on Halloween! The offer is valid between 4 and 10 p.m. local time for dine-in only. With the purchase of an adult entrée of $6 or more, kids under the age of 10 can get a free entrée from the kids menu.

Elevation Burger

Between Oct. 27 and 31, Elevation Burger customers can get a free cookie with any online purchase when they use the code TRICKORTREAT at checkout.

Fatburger

When you dine in-restaurant or place an online order between Oct. 25 and 31, you'll score a free cookie with any purchase. You just need to mention the promotion in-store or use the code TRICKORTREAT at checkout online.

Fazoli’s

On Halloween, kids who show up dressed in costume will receive a free kids meal.

Friendly’s

On Halloween, kids eat free when you purchase an adult entrée. The offer is valid all day long.

Grubhub

Grubhub+ members are eligible for the following deals between Oct. 26 and Nov. 1:

7-Eleven: $10 off orders of $20+

Papa John’s: 30% off orders of $30+ (up to $10)

Gopuff: $5 off orders of $25+

Insomnia Cookies: $5 off orders of $25+

Burger King: Free Ghost Pepper Whopper (up to $10) with orders of $20+

Huddle House

Kids can score a free meal at select Huddle House locations between Oct. 27 and 31. All you have to do is purchase any $6 entrée while dining in and mention the code “Kids Eat Free.”

Insomnia Cookies

When you stop by your local Insomnia Cookies between Oct. 27 and 31, you’ll get a free classic cookie. Through Oct. 31, you can also order $20 20-packs of cookies in store or for local delivery.

Jinya Ramen Bar

Jinya Ramen Bar customers who sport a costume to the restaurant on Halloween can enter for the chance to win a $500 gift card. Here’s how it works: Take a picture of yourself in costume in the restaurant then tag @jinyaramenbar on Instagram.

Johnny Rockets

Did someone say free cookies? Between Oct. 25 and 31, Johnny Rockets is giving customers a free chocolate chip cookie with any in-store purchase (just mention the promotion to cash in on the freebie). The offer isn’t valid online or through third-party deliveries.

Krispy Kreme

Stop by your local Krispy Kreme in costume on Halloween and walk away with a free doughnut of your choice.

Krystal

If you show up to participating Krystal restaurants on Halloween dressed in a costume, you can take advantage of a BOO-GO deal (aka buy one, get one free on Krystals and Cheese Krystals, up to five per order). Full costume face coverings and props are not allowed.

McAlister’s Deli

McAlister’s Deli has a Halloween special for rewards members. The company’s new Witch’s Brew drink — a lemonade made with lemon juice, cane sugar and caramel apple syrup — is 50% off with the purchase of an entrée between Oct. 28 and 31. The offer is valid at participating locations on up to two drinks. It’s single-use only and can’t be combined with other offers or used on third-party delivery.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Moe’s Southwest Grill rewards members will score 10 bonus points between Oct. 31 and Nov. 12 when they order a Chips and Dips Trio at participating locations. The offer can’t be combined with other deals and isn’t valid on third-party delivery orders.

Noodles & Company

From Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, Noodles & Company rewards members can take advantage of a buy-one, get-one half-off deal on regular size entrées, with the half off item being of equal or lesser value.

Playa Bowls

Select Playa Bowls locations across the country will give customers a free Pumpkin Protein Bite on Halloween to celebrate the trick-or-treating holiday.

Pokeworks

Pokeworks has two offers in store for Halloween. Between Oct. 27 and 31, customers can get a 20% off discount on orders in-store, online and in the Pokeworks app. The restaurant also has a Happy Hour promotion with DoorDash for the month of October. As part of the deal, customers can get 30% off orders between 2 and 5 p.m. when they order with DoorDash.

Qdoba

Qdoba rewards members will find a BooGO offer in their accounts on Halloween. It entitles you to a buy-one-entrée-and-drink, get-one-entrée-free deal. If you’re not a member yet, you can still sign up on Halloween to get the offer!

Rubio’s

Rubio’s rewards members can order any burrito for just $8.99 all day on Halloween. You can order online, in the app or at the restaurant.

Sonic

Corn dogs will be discounted to $.50 on Halloween at Sonic. You can also get a half price cheeseburger after 5 p.m. local time while ordering in the Sonic app or online.

The Greene Turtle

At participating locations, kids can get a free meal with the purchase of a full-price adult meal on Halloween. Sounds like a fun way to prep for trick-or-treating!

Tombstone Pizza

Through Oct. 31, anyone named Jason (otherwise known as the bad guy from “Friday the 13th”) can enter to win free pizza and a trip from Tombstone.

Wendy’s

In the five days leading up to Halloween — Oct. 27 to 31 — Wendy’s is offering some spooky good deals. See for yourself:

Oct. 27: BOGO Premium Sandwich, which includes the new Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger.

BOGO Premium Sandwich, which includes the new Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger. Oct. 28: Free Crispy Chicken Sandwich with any purchase.

Free Crispy Chicken Sandwich with any purchase. Oct. 29: Breakfast BOGO with a Croissant or Biscuit Sandwich.

Breakfast BOGO with a Croissant or Biscuit Sandwich. Oct. 30: 99-cent Small Coffee, which includes hot, cold or Frosty Cream Cold Brew varieties.

99-cent Small Coffee, which includes hot, cold or Frosty Cream Cold Brew varieties. Oct. 31: Free 6-piece Nuggs with any purchase.

Get more details here.

White Castle

On Halloween, White Castle customers can get 25% off mobile orders placed through Craver Nation on White Castle’s app. In addition, customers can get the following deals through Oct. 31:

13 Cheese Sliders for the price of 10

BOGO free breakfast combo

$2 off any combo meal

Zaxby’s

For two days (Oct. 30 and 31), Zaxby’s rewards members can take advantage of a buy-one, get-one-free offer for a Boneless Wings Meal at participating locations, while supplies last. You just have to order online or in the Zaxby’s app.