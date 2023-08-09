How to get a free chicken sandwich at Popeyes — for one day only

It’s been four years since Popeyes debuted its first chicken sandwich (can you believe it?), and the restaurant is cooking up a tempting deal to celebrate the menu milestone.

On Aug. 12, if you order a chicken sandwich at Popeyes, you can get a free one for someone you love (or for yourself, if you’re super hungry — no judgment). Here are all the deets on the deal:

The BOGO deal is only valid on Aug. 12.

The fleeting deal will only be here for one day. Popeyes

The buy-one, get-one (BOGO) deal is valid for one day only — Aug. 12 — at participating restaurants.

As part of the offer, customers can score a free A La Carte Chicken Sandwich with the purchase of any Chicken Sandwich Combo, including Classic, Spicy, Blackened or Bacon & Cheese varieties.

New to the restaurant, or need a refresher on each of the sandwich varieties? Here’s a brief explainer on each:

Popeyes Classic and Spicy Chicken Sandwiches: This “hand battered and hand breaded white meat chicken filet" is served on a “buttery, toasted brioche bun“ with two pickles and your choice of classic mayo or a spicy Cajun spread.

The Blackened Chicken Sandwich: This antibiotic-free whole chicken breast is marinated for 12 hours and seasoned with "a delicious blend of Cajun spices." It's served on a "toasted buttery brioche bun" with mayo (house classic or spicy) and pickles.

Bacon and Cheese Chicken Sandwich: Customers can add bacon and cheese to any chicken sandwich.

The deal is only valid online.

You’ll have to download the Popeyes app or head on over to Popeyes.com to redeem the offer. Luckily, it is valid on delivery.

Popeyes first debuted its chicken sandwich in 2019.

Popeyes introduced its first-ever chicken sandwich in 2019. At first, the fast-food chain only offered the sandwich at Sweet Dixie Kitchen, a California restaurant that tried to sell Popeyes chicken on its own menu.

Just days later, Popeyes made the new sandwich available at all Popeyes locations and it promptly sold out due to viral demand. Months later, the sandwich made a triumphant return, and it has been a menu staple ever since.

In 2022, Popeyes announced a limited-edition Buffalo Ranch version of the chicken sandwich. It featured a “zesty and buttery buffalo sauce” and a new sauce with creamy buttermilk ranch.