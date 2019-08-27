Well, that was fast. Like really, really fast.

A little over two weeks ago, Popeyes released its first-ever fried chicken sandwich. The new arrival was instantly greeted by long lines and much fanfare. Apparently, the response was so great — and so extensive — that the chain now says it will be completely sold out of all sandwiches by the end of this week.

If you didn't get to try it, you definitely aren't alone.

Popeyes

The brand made the sad announcement via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now). pic.twitter.com/Askp7aH5Rr — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019

The news comes amid a heated battle between fast food giants about which restaurant has the best fried chicken sandwich. Now, a major contender is bowing out of the race … at least temporarily.

"It has been amazing to see our guests share their love for our brand and for the new Chicken Sandwich on social media and beyond, and we are truly humbled and grateful for their support," a representative for the fried chicken chain told TODAY in an emailed statement. "The demand for the new Chicken Sandwich in the first few weeks following launch far exceeded our very optimistic expectations. In fact, Popeyes aggressively forecasted demand through the end of September and has already sold through that inventory.

"As a result, Popeyes restaurants across the country are expected to sell out of the Chicken Sandwich by the end of this week."

Though the representative added that the chain, along with its suppliers, would be "working tirelessly" to stock back up on sandwich ingredients, they could not confirm a timeline for when the sandwich will likely be back in stores.

Popeyes is now capitalizing on the viral popularity of its chicken sandwich as a way to promote its new mobile app. The brand is (of course) recommending that diehard chicken fans download the app and sign up for push notifications to be among the “first to know” when the sandwich officially returns.

If you're still dying to get your hands on Popeyes' sandwich, be prepared to face incredibly long lines.

Look at this line for Popeyes 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/XNvInv3Ef2 — C (@basicallymemes) August 25, 2019

For time being, you'll either have to settle for America's former favorite (Chick-fil-A) or make your own fried chicken sandwich at home.