Popeye’s chicken sandwich just got a Buffalo-style makeover

As the fast-food chicken sandwich wars rage on, Popeye's is adding some major fuel to the fire.

The chain just announced it's adding a new Buffalo Ranch version of its ultra-popular chicken sandwich to the menu for a limited time, and odds are it's going to sell out fast.

Popeye's new Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich. Popeye's

The latest addition to the fast-food chain's chicken lineup will retail for $4.99 and is available at participating Popeye’s restaurants nationwide as of Tuesday.

The Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich features a new sauce with creamy buttermilk ranch and a "zesty and buttery buffalo sauce," according to the company. Like Popeye's traditional chicken sandwich, it's served on a buttery brioche bun with barrel-cured pickles.

“Two years ago, our Chicken Sandwich reintroduced the world to our chicken mastery, and we have not stopped innovating since. We have a lot of fun experimenting with new flavors in our test kitchen, and this Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich is one I’m especially excited to bring to our guests,” Popeyes North America President Sami Siddiqui said in a press release.

In case you haven't been following the heated chicken wars, it's an ongoing battle among the major fast-food chains who all claim their fried chicken sandwich reigns supreme.

Popeyes began the battle in 2019 when it debuted its first-ever fried chicken sandwich, which promptly sold out. Shortly afterwards, several fast-food chains found themselves in an all-out Twitter brawl over whose chicken was the best.

KFC tried to stake its claim in 2020 by releasing the KFC Chicken Sandwich, a new version of its classic chicken sandwich, and many people couldn't help but notice it sounded a lot like Popeyes' viral sandwich.

In 2021, Taco Bell also threw its hat in the ring with the release of its Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco.

Things escalated in February 2021 when Wendy's and Burger King revealed that they would be adding new chicken sandwiches to their menus in response to McDonald's announcement that it would be rolling out three new chicken sandwiches.

Capitalizing on the success of its chicken sandwich release in 2019, Popeyes introduced its first-ever fried fish sandwich in February 2021. And just a few months later, the chain started selling chicken nuggets modeled off its famous chicken sandwich in its U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico stores.