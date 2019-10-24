Still in withdrawal because Popeyes ran out of its internet-breaking chicken sandwich? Well, today is your clucky day (heh).

A franchise owner says the sandwich is coming back to multiple locations, beginning early in November.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Sum Holdings Inc., which runs 150 of the restaurants, will put the item back on its menu, CEO Guillermo Perales told Bloomberg. Sun Holdings owns Popeyes in parts of Florida, Texas and Oklahoma City.

It's unclear exactly when the sandwich will make it to other locations, though; TODAY did not immediately hear back from Popeyes after a request for comment.

Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now). pic.twitter.com/Askp7aH5Rr — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019

The stores getting the chicken sandwich will hire 400 more employees and assign as many as two workers in each location to the task of making the sandwich.

The sandwich became a hot-ticket item and was an instant hit when it came out in August, but quickly sold out, leaving fans clamoring for it. A man even pulled a gun on employees at a Texas Popeyes after he was told there were no more.

“The first time they weren’t ready,” Perales said about the sandwich’s immediate popularity.

"It has been amazing to see our guests share their love for our brand and for the new Chicken Sandwich on social media and beyond, and we are truly humbled and grateful for their support," a spokesperson for Popeyes told TODAY in an emailed statement after the item ran out.

"The demand for the new Chicken Sandwich in the first few weeks following launch far exceeded our very optimistic expectations. In fact, Popeyes aggressively forecasted demand through the end of September and has already sold through that inventory."