Here’s when Dunkin’s Halloween menu starts haunting stores

While chains from coast to coast rolled out their pumpkin-spice-saturated fall menus in August and September, but there’s a spooky subset of those menus that doesn’t come crawling out until October. With that in mind, Dunkin’ has decided to welcome the Halloween season in a big way.

On Oct. 3, Dunkin’ announced it is launching its first-ever Dunkin’ inflatable: a six-foot-tall Spider Donut Inflatable fashioned after a an iconic treat. The inflatable is now available for purchase ShopDunkin.com and will definitely let your neighbors know you enjoy a good morning pastry and that you’re not an arachnophobe.

Dunkin’s Spider Donut Inflatable. Courtesy Dunkin’

The Spider Donut Inflatable can also light up, and Dunkin’ says the very round decor is designed to don the porches, lawns, front stoops “or even living rooms of donut lovers,” which paints a very vivid mental image.

In addition to non-edible doughnuts that are taller than most of your relatives, Dunkin’s Halloween menu will launch nationwide on Oct. 11. This includes the return of the creepy crawly sweet treat the inflatable is modeled after, as well as spooky remixes of signature flavors. The Halloween doughnuts include:

Spider Donut: This returning item is a yeast doughnut frosted with orange icing, topped with a chocolate-glazed Munchkin and finished with chocolate drizzle for legs and white drizzle for eyes, making the whole treat resemble a spider.

This returning item is a yeast doughnut frosted with orange icing, topped with a chocolate-glazed Munchkin and finished with chocolate drizzle for legs and white drizzle for eyes, making the whole treat resemble a spider. Chocolate, Vanilla and Strawberry Frosted Donuts: All three classic doughnut varieties are getting a Halloween makeover with a sprinkling of chocolate and orange sprinkles, for a limited time.

News of Dunkin’s Halloween menu comes after it became one of the earliest chains to release its fall menu all the way back on Aug. 16. Dunkin’s fall menu includes its Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, Nutty Pumpkin Coffee and Pumpkin Swirl drinks as well as food options like the Pumpkin Cake Donut and Munchkins Donut Hole Treats, Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich and more.

And then, in September, the chain teamed up with rapper Ice Spice to create the Ice Spice Munchins Drink, which blends its Frozen Coffee with Pumpkin Munchkins, and tapped Ben Affleck to co-star in the commercial for it.