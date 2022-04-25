Burger King is offering free fries every week. Here’s how to get them

The only thing better than a fresh batch of french fries is a fresh batch of french fries that's free.

Burger King is serving up another epic deal to celebrate its 64th birthday.

On Monday, the fast-food chain announced that members of its Burger King Royal Perks loyalty program can score one free order of fries every week with any purchase for the rest of the year. There's 35 more weeks in 2022, which means 35 opportunities for free fries.

The Frequent Fry’er promotion, which started Monday, applies to fries of any size, so you can pick a small, medium or large, depending on how hungry you're feeling.

“Enhancing the digital Guest experience continues to be a major focus for our brand, and we’re confident this latest offer will attract even more loyal fans, while rewarding our existing members,” Burger King North America President Tom Curtis said in a press release.

If you're not currently a member of the Burger King Royal Perks program, you have until June 20 to sign up online or in the Burger King app and take advantage of the new promotion. Sadly, the free fries aren't valid on delivery orders or in conjunction with other offers/coupons, and they're only available at participating U.S. restaurants.

Burger King Royal Perks members have experienced some sweet deals as the fast-food chain continues to promote its loyalty program. For instance, the chain slashed the price of its iconic Whopper to 37 cents for two days (the price when it debuted in 1957) in December, but only for Royal Perks members.

Other fast-food chains have also been offering tempting promotions to their loyalty program members recently. In February, Wendy's gave away free Hot & Crispy Fries once a week with any purchase to all Wendy's app users.

Most recently, Panera unveiled a new drink subscription service that offers free unlimited self-serve beverages to members through July 4 — after that, it's $10.99 a month.