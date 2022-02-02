How to get free fries at Wendy's all February long

February is the month of love, and there's nothing more we love than french fries — except, of course, free french fries.

Wendy’s is hoping that love is in the air for its new Hot & Crispy Fries, and to sweeten the pot — er, takeout bag — the chain is offering free fries all month long.

The deal is already now and will continue through Feb. 27. Anyone can grab a free medium Hot & Crispy Fries with any purchase. The promotion refreshes weekly on the Wendy’s mobile app, meaning you can get complimentary fries once a week.

Wendy’s revealed an updated recipe for its famous fries in late 2021, promising an end to soggy fries with a new version that maintained heat and stayed crispy longer.

“These fries are a cut above the rest – literally. One side is built for heat retention, and the other for crispiness," said Emily Kessler, Wendy's Senior Specialist, Culinary & Innovation, said in a statement at the time.

The chain has so strongly stood behind these new fries that it's even offered a guarantee on them: If the fries arrive and are not hot and crispy, they will be replaced, no questions asked. But hopefully they'll live up to expectations and you won't have to return any of your free fries this month.

During the month of February, there are various other in-app offers, including the following:

Feb. 4: Free Classic Chicken Sandwich with medium fry purchase on mobile orders.

Feb. 11: Free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with medium fry purchase.

Feb. 18: 150 Bonus Points with a large fry purchase.

Feb. 25: Free 6-piece Spicy or Crispy Nuggs with medium fry purchase.

With hamburgers on an in-app BOGO deal for $1 throughout February, and $2 off of any salad all month long, it really does feel like there’s such a thing as a free lunch after all. A bunch of them, actually. If doing an in-app order between Feb. 14 through Feb. 27, don’t forget to take advantage of the $5 off $10 deal, and get even more bang for your buck.