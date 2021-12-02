With inflation and supply chains issues, we can’t help but reflect on how everything is more expensive than it used to be. But for a brief moment in time, a lunchtime favorite is going to have a pretty retro price!

Whoppers are going retro for two days only.

Burger King is celebrating the birthday of the Whopper, which is turning 64 this year. The flame-broiled burger chain is celebrating this big birthday for just two days by rolling back the Whopper’s price to what it cost the year it was launched — 1957!

On December 3 and 4, Burger King will be offering the Whopper for its original price of 37 cents, but you need to be a Burger King Royal Perks member to take advantage of the deal.

The Whopper is famous for being extremely customizable. Burger King says there are over 1,000 ways to enjoy it. At its core, it’s a flame-grilled beef patty with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup and sliced onion on a sesame seed bun. Whether you add cheese or skip the mayo — or perhaps double up on the pickles or onions — is up to you and your tastebuds.

Now, if only the rest of life's expenses could be rolled back to 1957 prices. That's something to wish for this holiday season!

