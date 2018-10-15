Cracker Barrel issues recall on decorative pineapples after customers report injuries

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Who doesn't love pineapples? SpongeBob SquarePants lives in one. They're handy for holding your drinks. They're Christmas trees! They create controversial pizza toppings!

Cracker Barrel loves pineapples so much they have a whole collection of items you can buy featuring the favored fruit. But as of last week, there is one fewer item available from the Barrel: a driftwood version that has already caused multiple injuries to consumers.

Have you seen this fake fruit? If so, return it to Cracker Barrel immediately. But don't pick it up by the metal leaves! cpsc.gov

The company issued a recall of the decorative version, which is made of driftwood assembled like a pinecone on the bottom, and rounded galvanized metal leaves sprouting from the top.

The leaves are the culprit here, as two people have reported cutting their fingers on them, noted the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which added that one of those individuals required stitches.

The fatally flawed fake fruit was sold in Cracker Barrel locations and online between June and August 2018 for $40. If you purchased your item in the store, you'll be able to return it directly to any Cracker Barrel Old Country Store for a full refund, as the store noted in a press release.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: protecting consumers from fruit-related injuries since 2018. Getty Images

The CPSC said online purchasers would be contacted directly by the company for a refund.

Meanwhile, though this was about a home decoration rather than a lovely piece of fresh pineapple, may we suggest that everyone brush up on their Self-Defense Against Fruit skills? It's worth it to avoid such problems in the future.