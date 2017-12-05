Move over Christmas trees: Pineapples are the hottest new holiday decoration

share tweet pin email

No tree? No problem! This holiday season it’s all about the Christmas pineapple (seriously).

The trend of decorating a pineapple for the holidays seems to have appeared on Pinterest last year, but it's making an even stronger comeback this season.

While we know some people might have a hard time breaking with tradition, there are some major pros to giving the pineapple tree a try. It’s ideal for small spaces, a perfect way to add a little holiday cheer to any office desk and, best of all, there is no clean-up of pine needles needed!

Our pineapple Christmas tree in the process and a trial run for props for my clients holiday mini sessions! A post shared by Zohra Galka (@zohragalka) on Nov 5, 2017 at 7:47pm PST

Whether you decide to decorate your pineapple with mini lights, ornaments, sunglasses or a Santa hat, it’s an easy and fun way to incorporate a little tropical flair to your holiday decor.

We don't do Christmas in our house, but the #christmaspineapple is a welcome addition to the season. Wishing you and yours #peace during the #holidays. #itsamajoraward A post shared by Craig Peterson (@craigpeterson3000) on Nov 29, 2017 at 8:23pm PST

If you’re not someone who is ready to give up the tree, there are plenty of other ways to get in on the pineapple trend this holiday season.

Try the trend!

Give your tree a little tropical glow with these lights:

Ling's Moment Pineapple LED Lanterns, $13, Amazon

Amazon

Perfect for Santa’s cookies:

Bala Lidded Pineapple, $16, Amazon

Amazon

Think pineapples can't feel winter-y? Think again!

Driftwood Pineapple Decoration, $48, Amazon

Amazon

Pineapples are the universal symbol of hospitality! The perfect way to welcome guests this year:

Pineapple Entrance Rug, $5, Amazon

Amazon

Or curl up with each other drinking hot cocoa:

His and Hers Pineapple Mug Set, $20, Amazon

Amazon

Whichever way you like to display the decor, this Christmas has clearly gone tropical.