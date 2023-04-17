Reba McEntire shares 3 delicious drinks from her new restaurant

Singer, actor, author and restaurateur Reba McEntire is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to shake up a few of her favorite cocktails from the menu of her restaurant Reba's Place in Atoka, Oklahoma. She shows us how to make a pineapple and gin drink, a classic old-fashioned and a strawberry mocktail.

In this stunning cocktail from Reba's Place's spring drink menu, the floral, citrusy and sweet flavors come together to make a drink that is as pleasing to the palate as it is easy on the eyes.

This classic drink really represents Reba's Place. Limestone Gap is significant to me because it is the place in Oklahoma where I have my ranch.

This Reba's Place drink is great because everyone can have one! It's booze-free, full of flavor and great for any occasion.

