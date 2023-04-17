IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Reba McEntire shares 3 delicious drinks from her new restaurant

Shake, stir and pour these mixed drinks — Reba-style — for any fun occasion.
By Reba McEntire

Singer, actor, author and restaurateur Reba McEntire is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to shake up a few of her favorite cocktails from the menu of her restaurant Reba's Place in Atoka, Oklahoma. She shows us how to make a pineapple and gin drink, a classic old-fashioned and a strawberry mocktail.

Reba McEntire's Strange Juice

In this stunning cocktail from Reba's Place's spring drink menu, the floral, citrusy and sweet flavors come together to make a drink that is as pleasing to the palate as it is easy on the eyes.

Reba McEntire's Limestone Gap Old-Fashioned

This classic drink really represents Reba's Place. Limestone Gap is significant to me because it is the place in Oklahoma where I have my ranch.

Reba McEntire's Strawberry Mocktail

This Reba's Place drink is great because everyone can have one! It's booze-free, full of flavor and great for any occasion.

