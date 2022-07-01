Ingredients
- 2½ cups bourbon
- 1/2 cup orange-honey simple syrup
- 1/2 cup freshly squeezed orange juice
- 2 ounces freshly squeezed lime juice
- 1 ounce orange liqueur
- candied orange peel, for garnish (optional)
Chef notes
This is my rendition on the classic Gold Rush cocktail, which typically contains bourbon, honey simple syrup and lemon juice. While recently in Italy, I discovered many different flavored/infused honeys at the local markets, one being orange blossom honey. I switched out classic honey and used orange honey to make the sweetener for this drink. To boost the orange flavor even more, I added a splash of orange liqueur and a splash of citrus juices for some acidity.
If you want this drink to be a bit stronger, add less orange juice. On the opposite end, if you would like to have less of a bourbon taste, add more orange juice.
Swap option: Use any whisky or rye spirit.
Preparation1.
In a quart-sized Mason jar, stir the bourbon, simple syrup, orange juice, lime juice and orange liqueur to combine.2.
To serve, fill a cocktail shaker with ice, add 2 ounces and shake vigorously.3.
Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass and garnish with candied orange peel.