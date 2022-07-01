Chef notes

This is my rendition on the classic Gold Rush cocktail, which typically contains bourbon, honey simple syrup and lemon juice. While recently in Italy, I discovered many different flavored/infused honeys at the local markets, one being orange blossom honey. I switched out classic honey and used orange honey to make the sweetener for this drink. To boost the orange flavor even more, I added a splash of orange liqueur and a splash of citrus juices for some acidity.

If you want this drink to be a bit stronger, add less orange juice. On the opposite end, if you would like to have less of a bourbon taste, add more orange juice.

Swap option: Use any whisky or rye spirit.