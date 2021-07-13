Popeyes turned its famous chicken sandwich into nuggets

Later this month, Popeyes will begin selling chicken nuggets in its U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico stores, and mouths across the country are already watering.

The company shared the exciting news on Tuesday and revealed that the bite-sized nuggets were modeled off the restaurant's famous chicken sandwich.

“We have invested the time to perfect a product that leverages our classic techniques and Louisiana flavors that will change how people think about and experience Chicken Nuggets. We think we did it again with Chicken Nuggets,” Popeyes Vice President of Culinary Innovation Amy Alarcon said in a press release. “Now we can offer this famous recipe in pieces with the launch of Popeyes Nuggets.”

The nuggets, made with white-meat chicken breast, will come in one classic flavor and be freshly prepared in each restaurant daily with a special flour and batter.

“Just like our game changing Chicken Sandwich, our new Chicken Nuggets are unlike anything you may have experienced before. We aim to show the world once again the magic of Popeyes® chicken with our new Nuggets. We believe that these piece(s) of crunchy, juicy delicious chicken will have guests question how they ever enjoyed chicken nuggets before this,” Popeyes Americas president Sami Siddiqui said in the release.

If you liked Popeyes' famous chicken sandwich, you'll probably enjoy its nuggets, too. Popeyes

Wondering when you can get your hands on the new nuggets? Starting July 27, they'll be available for purchase in store, online or through the Popeyes app. Whether you're feeling slightly peckish or simply ravenous, there are plenty of meal sizes available in-store, ranging from four to 36 pieces. Popeyes app and online users can also order a 48-piece meal.

Popeyes first began selling its popular chicken sandwich in 2019, when the fast-food chain partnered with Sweet Dixie Kitchen, a California-based restaurant that was previously caught selling Popeyes chicken as part of its own menu.

Popeyes called the sandwich its biggest product launch in 30 years — and, in a matter of weeks, the chain sold out of all its chicken sandwiches.

And then, of course, began the Chicken Sandwich Wars, in which Chick-fil-A, Wendy's and Popeyes sparred over which chain had the best one.

Fast forward to 2021 and the U.S. is now facing a chicken shortage across the country, fueled in part by the chicken sandwich craze at fast-food chains, as well as gaps in the supply chain and labor shortages.

But Popeyes isn't solely relying on its chicken: Back in February, Popeyes released its first fried fish sandwich, the Cajun Flounder Sandwich, after testing the item in Chicago the prior year. The fried fillet is seasoned in a blend of the brand’s Cajun mild and spicy seasoning and served on a buttery toasted brioche bun.