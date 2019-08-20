Which restaurant has the best chicken sandwich? Fast-food lovers may have their own strong opinions but now some of the country's biggest chains are duking it out over social media. The debate has exploded into such a big discussion that Twitter even declared it as an official event.

It all started when Popeyes, which recently released its first chicken sandwich, posted a lengthy tweet listing the ingredients in its sandwich.

On Monday, Chick-fil-A posted a much simpler version, saying, "Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all [heart emoji] for the original," to which Popeyes responded "y'all good?" subtly hinting that Chick-fil-A was not in fact all good with the new competition.

Popeyes' tweet has since been liked almost 300,000 times and garnered over 85,000 comments.

Chick-fil-A fans were quick to rush to their beloved chicken chain's defense, but before the case was closed, Wendy's (never one to stay out of a social media scuffle) quickly jumped into the debate, saying the two chains were merely arguing over which chain has the "second best" chicken sandwich.

Ouch.

Now, Wendy's seems to have stolen the attention away from Chick-fil-A with an ongoing back-and-forth with Popeyes.

Sounds like someone just ate one of our biscuits. Cause y’all looking thirsty. https://t.co/89eqI5vk2z — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 20, 2019

lol, guess that means the food’s as dry as the jokes https://t.co/aX3XnRunNW — WENDY'S SPICY NUGGETS ARE BACK!!! (@Wendys) August 20, 2019

It didn't take long before plenty of people across Twitter began to weigh in with their own hilarious reactions to the chicken sandwich feud.

the social media manager behind this whole chicken feud logging in and out of three different corporate accounts to quote RT with funny captions pic.twitter.com/yjcUN4kPZG — shadie hawkins (@kaylaahawkins) August 20, 2019

i just opened twitter and saw a chicken sandwich feud and that is honestly the content i signed up for — shann 🌻 (@shannwich_) August 20, 2019

Shake Shack also jumped into the mix, declaring that they have the best chicken sandwich (without all the beef)!

If you're lookin' for a chicken sandwich (without the beef 😉), you know where to find us. pic.twitter.com/2wtV2POvFf — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) August 19, 2019

But really, who doesn't love a good fast food beef? KFC hasn't even entered the fray. And where's Burger King? It's definitely known for some pretty good comebacks, like when they slammed McDonald's earlier this year for its terrifying clown ads and mocked IHOP for changing its name to IHOB. Perhaps the king is feeling a little self conscious about his own chicken offerings.