Remember Popeyes' viral chicken sandwich? KFC now has its own

The battle over the best fried chicken sandwich may have started in 2019, but KFC is ready to reignite the flames.

On Monday, the Kentucky-based chicken chain announced that it would be launching a new version of its classic chicken sandwich called the KFC Chicken Sandwich.

While KFC has had various sandwiches on its menu for years, this version is strikingly similar to the now-viral sandwich Popeyes released last year. Well, they say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

Right now, the new sandwich is only being tested for a limited time at 15 Orlando-area locations, but if all goes well, the chain says its sandwich will be rolling out in other markets soon.

According to the chain, this sandwich is an upgrade from KFC’s current chicken sandwich offering, the Crispy Colonel, due to its 20% larger extra-crispy filet, buttered brioche bun (the Crispy Colonel sandwich is made with a plain hamburger bun) and three extra-thick crunchy pickles. Customers may order this sandwich either either plain mayo or spicy mayo. Of course, it’s impossible to ignore the fact that the sandwich-to-beat from Popeyes also has a brioche bun, three pickles and the option of either spicy or classic mayo.

"We wanted a chicken sandwich that really lives up to our legacy as the fried chicken experts and, let’s face it, ours wasn’t the one to beat," Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer at KFC, said in a statement to media. "We knew an upgrade was necessary, so we painstakingly selected each ingredient to create a bigger, better and more premium sandwich than ever.

"I think we’ve unlocked a chicken sandwich that won’t just compete — it’ll win with fried chicken lovers everywhere."

KFC's new sandwich costs $3.99, but combo meals with fries and a drink start at $6.99.

This isn't the first time that KFC has tested a chicken sandwich to make waves in the world of fried chicken. Last year, the chain tested both the Cheetos-crusted chicken sandwich and the Kentucky Fried Chicken & Doughnuts sandwich.