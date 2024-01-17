There’s a Thin (Mint) line between love and hate.

Jason and Travis Kelce answered fan questions during the Jan. 17 episode of their “New Heights” podcast. While people may have wanted to know if Jason Kelce really is retiring or whether Taylor Swift will be at Travis Kelce’s playoff game this weekend when his Kansas City Chiefs visit the Buffalo Bills, one fan wanted to know something much more pressing: What is their favorite Girl Scout cookie?

“Just like our favorite cereal brand and our favorite candy, it’s something with peanut butter and chocolate because that’s the best combination in the world. Tagalongs,” Jason Kelce said before his brother enthusiastically repeated the name of the cookie.

“Hands down,” Jason Kelce said.

Tagalongs are “Crispy cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolaty coating,” according to the Girl Scouts website.

Tagalongs. Girl Scouts

Whether the Kelce brothers like them more than their mother’s chocolate chip cookies is a mystery, although they may have to dig deeper in their wallets for the Girl Scout goodness.

Jason Kelce also shed some light on how the same Girl Scout cookie may have a different name in various regions.

“I’ve noticed this, depending on what area you’re at in the country, there’s different Girl Scout cookies and brands. And they’re not always named the same,” he said.

He’s got a point.

“Each Girl Scout council contracts with one of two licensed bakers, whose recipes and ingredients may differ slightly: ABC Bakers and Little Brownie Bakers,” the Girl Scouts website says.

“That’s why some of our cookies look the same but have two different names. Whether the package says Peanut Butter Patties or Tagalongs, or Samoas or Caramel deLites, the cookies are similarly delicious.”

Jason Kelce eventually said Tagalongs are also called Do-si-dos, when, in reality, Do-si-Dos are actually also known as the Peanut Butter Sandwich.

The brothers also gave their stamp of approval to the sugar cookie (by which they likely mean shortbread cookies, or Trefoils), the lemon cookie (Lemon-Ups) and an oatmeal coconut cookie, which does not appear as a flavor on the Girl Scout website (perhaps they mean Samoas or Do-si-dos?). One cookie they skipped? The Raspberry Rally, which the organization announced last October would be discontinued.

They eventually circled back to answering the question, affirming their affinity for Tagalongs.

“You can’t beat it. They’re everyone’s favorite,” Travis Kelce said.

The tight end is one to eat well, too. He has a personal chef and shops at Trader Joe’s. He also has a line of refrigerated entrees called Travis Kelce's Kitchen available at Walmart. And Swift herself has helped keep him well-fed. Former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar says she whipped up homemade cinnamon rolls for Kelce before he played a game back in October.

Whether Kelce can carve up the Bills secondary and feast on the defense remains to be seen. The teams will square off Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.