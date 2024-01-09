Travis Kelce’s personal chef reveals what he cooks for the star NFL player

Feeding Travis Kelce is a full-time job.

Kumar Ferguson, who has been friends with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end since they were kids in Cleveland, works as his personal chef.

It may sound like a tough gig, given that Kelce has to be in peak physical condition and is 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weights 250 pounds, according to the Chiefs.

“Growing up, I would cook for all the bros after we’d be hanging out all day,” Ferguson told Kansas City magazine. “That kitchen table hangout has always been a center for all of us. We have definitely carried that tradition with us.”

In 2016, Kelce called Ferguson to help guide his diet.

“I flew out four days later and we haven’t looked back since,” Ferguson said.

Travis Kelce is powered by food prepared by his personal chef. Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Ferguson prepares oatmeal with fresh fruit for breakfast and a seafood Alfredo for dinner. It’s a big job, especially when you consider Kelce polishes off more than 4,000 calories on practice and game days.

The two-time Super Bowl champion, who shops at Trader Joe’s, grew up eating steak, something he enjoyed while seeing girlfriend Taylor Swift perform in Buenos Aires in November.

“His dad is actually a grill master, so that’s where I got filets in our diet,” said Ferguson, who adds a touch of soul food and seasoning to the proteins he prepares.

Deep-fried Australian lobster tails with a yum yum sauce and Hawaiian heat wings are two examples of dishes Ferguson whips up for Kelce, according to the magazine.

And while Ferguson works hard, he also has to deal with barbs from Kelce.

“Being brothers is funny because we can throw shots at each other all day, but Travis is incredible when it comes to professionalism and just being on top of taking whatever he’s investing into,” Ferguson said. “The communication has been open from the jump.”