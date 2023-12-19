Taylor Swift baked Travis Kelce this treat for his ‘pregame meal’

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Taylor Swift ditched her mic to pick up her spatula and bake Travis Kelce a pregame treat.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s longtime friend Bernie Kosar, a former NFL quarterback, spilled the flour on the “Tobin and Leroy Show” on 560 WQAM. Kosar said he, Kelce and the “Eras” tour performer were at Kelce’s house before the Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 22, which Swift attended at Arrowhead Stadium.

“I was at his house like three hours before the game,” Kosar, who nabbed a picture with Swift after meeting her at Kelce’s house, said. “I’m having pregame meal.”

Kosar said Swift added a side dish of her own to the meal.

“Taylor is so nice,” he said. “She comes in by herself and she’s so cool. She made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for pregame meal.”

Kosar said that even though he is trying to be “vegan and gluten-free,” he couldn’t resist sampling Swift’s cinnamon rolls.

Swift, who recently made Milk Bar cakes cool again, is an avid baker herself. She showed off her Chai Sugar Cookies in a 2014 Tumblr post, and posted her cinnamon rolls on Instagram in 2020, writing, “when you’re proud of your buns so you post them on the internet.”

Before dishing on Swift’s cinnamon rolls, Kosar said she’s “genuine.”

“You couldn’t have a better role model for young parents, young kids out there, to look up to her,” he said. “Her genuine attention to people, paying attention, the consideration, was just spectacular to watch.”

Swift publicly confirmed she is in a relationship with Kelce in her Time Person of the Year story.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she told Time, describing the beginning of their relationship. “We started hanging out right after that.”

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” she added.

For the photoshoot with Time, photographers Inez and Vinoodh shared on Instagram that Swift arrived in the studio with “home baked pumpkin loaf.”

Baker’s gonna bake, bake, bake, bake, bake.