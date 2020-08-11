Oreo's newest cookie flavor looks like a coffee lover's dream

Oreo is constantly coming up with new spins on its classic sandwich cookie, but the latest additions to the roster will be pretty familiar to people who frequent Starbucks or enjoy anything covered in Nutella.

This week, Oreo announced that two cookies will be hitting store shelves in January: Java Chip, which will have a coffee-flavored crème filling studded with mini chocolate chips, and an updated version of Oreo limited-edition Chocolate Hazelnut cookies that first came out in 2018. The new version of this cookie will have the same filling sandwiched between chocolate cookies — not golden wafers — Oreo is best known for.

“We can confirm that Oreo will be releasing two new permanent edition flavors hitting shelves in January, wherever Oreo is sold,” a representative for the brand told TODAY in an email.

Many on social media are already eagerly anticipating the new Oreo flavors.

Java chip Oreos are coming in 2021. pic.twitter.com/zbgZLor2gG — AntiWTFa (@iampigeon) August 10, 2020

The moment anyone sees Java Chip-Flavored Oreos in the store - PLEASE hit me up! I need to try these!!! pic.twitter.com/DFqPyZWt7U — Natalia11 (@Natalia11) August 9, 2020

A Nutella-like @oreo is coming in Jan 2021! — David Saw (@LAWomensHoops) August 10, 2020

Previous Oreo releases have included the super-sized The Most Stuf cookie, Easter-themed Peeps Oreos and other dessert-inspired flavors like Pumpkin Spice and Red Velvet. The brand has even tested fans’ taste buds with mystery flavors.