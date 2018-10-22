The rumors are true! Oreo to release its biggest cookie ever next year — and it looks insane

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

The latest of Oreo's wacky cookie creations is a creme lovers dream.

According to cookie creator Mondelez International (Oreo’s parent company), the Most Stuf rumors are true since early next year, Oreo will release its most-stuffed cookie to date.

The Oreo people are mostly mum about the latest addition to their cookie roster. Oreo

A representative for the snack company shared Oreo’s official announcement with TODAY Food on Monday, confirming that fans “guessed right” about the brand’s latest creation.

The Oreo team wouldn't reveal too much about the deliciously full-looking cookie, but the company plans to pair the Most Stuf's release with a marketing campaign full of surprise giveaways.

The Most Stuf cookie will be filled with more than triple the original vanilla-flavored creme than the average Oreo, according to Mondelez. Will it be almost double the Double Stuf's creme? Only time will tell.

Earlier this month, the popular Instagram food blog TheJunkFoodAisle posted a now viral photo with a stack of what they claimed were two Most Stuf Oreos.

The alleged “actual product photo” has yet to be verified by Mondelez, but the post launched a whirlwind of emotions from food fans everywhere.

While some cookie eaters claim that the original Oreo has the perfect ratio of crunchy cookie to creamy creme, others counter that less is certainly not always more when it comes to the perfect bite.

A giant stuffed cookie may seem pretty over-the-top, but it's right on par with some of the company's recently created confections.

In honor of Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday this fall, Oreo offered up a limited-edition cookie with birthday cake-flavored creme. Previous limited-edition flavors included the Easter-themed Peeps Oreos, Strawberry Shortcake, Pumpkin Spice and Red Velvet Oreos.

Despite Oreo's tasty flavor history, the Most Stuf might just be the brand’s biggest cookie yet.