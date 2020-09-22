The official 'Friends' cookbook — including Ross's 'Moist Maker' sandwich — is out today

“Whether you’re a seasoned chef like Monica Geller, just starting a catering business like Phoebe Buffay, or a regular old food enthusiast like Joey Tribbiani, 'Friends: The Official Cookbook' offers a variety of recipes for chefs of all levels,” the cookbook’s description reads.

The book includes recipes for dishes any "Friends" fan will remember from the show, like Rachel’s Meat Trifle, Just for Joey Fries, Phoebe's Grandmother's Cookies, Chandler's Milk You Can Chew and even Monica’s Friendsgiving Feast.

And, of course, that Friendsgiving Feast will be perfect for making Ross’s Moist Maker sandwich the next day.

There’ll also be a Friends: The Official Cookbook Gift Set coming in November, which includes the cookbook and an exclusive Friends Apron, which would be perfect for gifting to a fellow "Friends" lover for the holidays.

"Friends" has been off the air for decades, but it remains one of the most beloved sitcoms of its generation. In 2019, Warner Bros. Studio even launched a Friends tour, complete with the Central Perk set and a Thanksgiving feast that would make Monica proud.