The official 'Friends' cookbook — including Ross's 'Moist Maker' sandwich — is out today

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Food was often a central component in the 10-season run of classic sitcom "Friends," whether it was their annual Thanksgiving dinner or Monica’s daily life as a chef. It was such an important part of how the gang related to one another. Everyone knew, for example, that Joey didn't share food and that no one should eat anything cooked by Rachel.
'Friends' co-creator looks back on most memorable Thanksgiving momentsNov. 15, 201704:12
Now, the foods of "Friends" are being recreated in "Friends: The Official Cookbook" by Amanda Yee, which was released Tuesday. The book, which was approved by Warner Bros, will include more than 90 recipes that will appeal to fans of all cooking levels, as well as a whole lot of nostalgia.
"Friends: The Official Cookbook" by Amanda Yee
“Whether you’re a seasoned chef like Monica Geller, just starting a catering business like Phoebe Buffay, or a regular old food enthusiast like Joey Tribbiani, 'Friends: The Official Cookbook' offers a variety of recipes for chefs of all levels,” the cookbook’s description reads.
The book includes recipes for dishes any "Friends" fan will remember from the show, like Rachel’s Meat Trifle, Just for Joey Fries, Phoebe's Grandmother's Cookies, Chandler's Milk You Can Chew and even Monica’s Friendsgiving Feast.
And, of course, that Friendsgiving Feast will be perfect for making Ross’s Moist Maker sandwich the next day.
There’ll also be a Friends: The Official Cookbook Gift Set coming in November, which includes the cookbook and an exclusive Friends Apron, which would be perfect for gifting to a fellow "Friends" lover for the holidays.
"Friends" has been off the air for decades, but it remains one of the most beloved sitcoms of its generation. In 2019, Warner Bros. Studio even launched a Friends tour, complete with the Central Perk set and a Thanksgiving feast that would make Monica proud.