Throughout its 10-season run, the classic sitcom "Friends" treated viewers to plenty of hilarious and memorable Thanksgiving moments, from Monica's turkey dance to Rachel's infamous meaty trifle.

Now, diehard fans of the show will be able to tour iconic "Friends" locations and then sit down for a limited-edition Friendsgiving feast.

While the group of friends on the show lived in New York City, the tour will take fans around different set locations at the Warner Bros. studio in Hollywood, California. Stops on the 90-minute tour include Stage 24, known as the "Friends Stage," and the Central Park set where Phoebe learned how to ride a bike.

Fans will also be able to swing by the real Central Perk set where they can grab a photo-op with the original orange couch from the show. Later, people will be given the chance to grab colorful umbrellas and then re-create the opening sequence with their real-life friends by the fountain.

FRIENDS -- "The One with Chandler in a Box" Episode 8 -- Pictured: (l-r) Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Other tour highlights include a chance to check out costumes worn by the actors, a trivia challenge and, of course, a singalong to Phoebe's hit song "Smelly Cat."

It's all certainly enough action to work up an appetite. After the nostalgic tour, fans will be able to sit down for a chef-prepared feast that would likely garner Monica's seal of approval.

The menu will include all of the usual holiday favorites, such as turkey and ham, as well as vegan and gluten-free options for people who prefer to eat like Phoebe.

Chandler and Monica (Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox) on the "Friends" Thanksgiving episode "The One With All the Thanksgivings" NBC

The special meal will be served in the studio's fine dining room, where the cast would frequently unwind and grab a bite to eat while filming the show in the 1990s.

Tickets for the tour cost $139 per person. The holiday feast is being offered on Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23, 29 and 30, with three time slots each day.

One item that won't be on the menu? Rachel's meat trifle. Fans of the show will recall that Jennifer Aniston's career-making character once concocted a one-of-a-kind dish that was one part sweet English trifle ... and one part savory shepherd's pie, with beef and mashed potatoes.

The real-life story behind how that recipe came to be is almost as hilarious as the legendary dish itself. Hey, at least Joey loved it!