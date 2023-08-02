Nacho average traffic jam: Cheese spills across Arkansas highway

A trucking accident might not have left de-brie scattered across a highway, but it did result in plenty of cheesy puns and jokes.

In a Facebook post shared by the Arkansas Department of Transportation on Aug. 2, photos of the spill show tin cans and cheese sauce scattered across a highway stretch as oncoming traffic waits for it to be cleared up.

“Taco Tuesday, anyone?” the post reads. “A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled today on I-30 West near Prescott. Things are all clear now and traffic is moving.”

Don't cry over spilled cheese. Arkansas Department of Transportation via Facebook

Photos of the saucy spill show part of the highway backed up with semi-trucks and cars as officials attempt to clear up the bright-orange mess. A separate, closer image shows the cans popped open and more goopy nacho cheese melted and sprawled across the pavement.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation did not immediately respond to TODAY.com's request for comment.

But Facebook users had plenty of thoughts on the mix of cheese and summer heat.

“I wonder how many people told him “it’s not-cho day buddy!” one user wrote in the comments section, referring to the truck driver carrying the cheese containers.

Nacho average traffic jam. Arkansas Department of Transportation via Facebook

Another user chimed in, writing, “I’m thinking about the smell in this heat!”

“Nacho ordinary highway spill. Certainly not the best queso scenario,” another commented. “Thankfully, it’s all clear and it’s nacho problem anymore. (I’ll see myself out).”

“It aint easy being cheesy,” one more commented.

This is far from the first time in recent memory that a trucking accident has resulted in a saucy spill of epic proportions.

Last September, a multi-vehicle accident brewed up a mess on an interstate in Florida. One of the semi-trucks involved in the accident was carrying a shipment of Coors Light at the time of the collision, which resulted in hops of the golden liquid being sloshed all over the road.

Just a month before, in August, two trucks got lost in the sauce when they spilled their cargo on separate highways. The first accident occurred when a truck was hauling a load of tomatoes on a California highway. The second incident happened in Memphis, Tennessee, after an 18-wheeler carrying Bertolli Alfredo Sauce was involved in an accident and spilled sauce all over the road.

Earlier, in May 2022, a truck spewed 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler across a Pennsylvania highway. Pictures of the incident showed a pink foamy meat mixture bursting from the seams of fabric containers and onto the road and grass.