Coors Light beer truck crashes in Florida causing a highway-wide brew-haha

This year has been full of a lot of peculiar food trends, from gelatinous cuisine making a comeback to spreading butter right on a wooden board to enjoy with friends. Now with more than three occurrences this year alone, the year of food spilling on highways becomes a certified but unfortunate trend, and this time it's happened in the Sunshine State.

On Sept. 21, the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 looked much like the morning after an all-night rager at a fraternity house when a multi-vehicle accident sent cans of beer everywhere. The accident occurred on the roads of Brooksville, Florida located in Hernando County.

According to Tampa Florida Highway Patrol, the accident involved a truck and four semi tractor trailers, one that was carrying a shipment of Coors Light.

According to officials, the multi-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. when one semi trailer clipped another while changing lanes.

This forced other semi trailers to brake, but one, which was carrying cases of Coors light, failed to stop and collided with a pickup truck and another one of the semi trailers that was able to stop.

The chain reaction accident caused its brewed and bubbly contents to spill all over the road. Not a hoppy moment, to be sure.

In this photo provided by Florida Highway Patrol, cases of Coors Light beer are strewn across a highway after two semitrailers collided on a Florida highway on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Florida Highway Patrol via AP

Luckily, no one was seriously injured by this multi-car pileup, with minor injuries only being reported by the occupants of the pickup truck.

The road was closed for hours as the beer was cleaned off of the road, with only one lane being open two hours after the accident occurred. The stretch of highway was finally reopened six hours after the accident, at noon.

As previously stated, this isn’t the first time that collisions on our nation’s highways resulted in food spilling to and fro on the asphalt. In May, a tractor trailer carrying hot dog filler spilled 15,000 pounds of the stuff on Pennsylvania highways. The driver lost control of their truck in a single-vehicle crash but was not seriously injured.

Further, during a two-day span in late August, two separate tractor trailers — one in California hauling a load of tomatoes and another in Tennessee carrying a load of Bertolli Alfredo sauce — both crashed within a day of each other, sending their pasta-ready items careening into the street like a slice of toasty garlic bread through a plate of fettuccine. These accidents resulted in one major but not-life-threatening and few other minor injuries, according to reports.

Hot dogs, tomatoes, pasta sauce … and now beer. That could make a complete and filling meal, to be sure, so let’s all hope that the gods of the highway are fully satisfied and that this unfortunate trend does not continue to claim any more precious cargo.