Truck spews 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler across Pennsylvania highway

It was a hot-diggity-dog disaster.

A Pennsylvania fire department worked its buns off cleaning up 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler spilled on a highway last Friday.

The accident occurred on Interstate 70 in Rostraver, Pennsylvania, after a speeding tractor-trailer driver lost control of the 2004 Freightliner. The driver was 30-year-old Makendy Lachald, and a public information report of the incident shared on the Pennsylvania state police website said he may have sustained minor injuries.

The tractor-trailer carrying seven tons, or 15,000 pounds, of hot dog filler had faulty breaks. Rostraver Central Fire Department / Facebook

A report of the incident, written by Trooper Tyler Martier of the Belle Vernon Police Department, explained that upon losing control, the truck began to veer off from its position in the right-hand lane of the highway and exit the roadway. The truck then traveled through the soft shoulder of the roadway and only came to a stop after impaling several trees.

It was then that all hot dog broke loose.

“Due to the violent stopping motion of Unit 31, the load contained inside the trailer of Unit 1 because dislodged, causing approximately 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler to catapult onto the road,” explained the report.”

The remnants of pork ingredients could be seen smattered along the vehicle. Rostraver Central Fire Department / Facebook

Four hours later, at around 10:30 PM, the roadway was finally cleared of all “hot dog debris.” A typical frankfurter includes a mixture of pork, beef, chicken and some combination of preservatives, so readers can imagine what the poignant smell of the accident was like for the drivers stuck on the roadway for hours.

Don't call it a crime scene: The pink stuffing typically found inside hot dogs could be found splayed out on the Pennsylvania highway for over four hours. Rostraver Central Fire Department / Facebook

Further investigation into the crash revealed that multiple brakes on the vehicle were completely inoperable, resulting in a total loss of stopping power,” noted the report, which also added that numerous citations would be filed against Lachald.

News of the spillage quickly began to circulate on social media, which promptly had users wrapped up in the case.

"Some states have all the luck," one person tweeted in response to the news.

"Bad day for glizzy lovers," another tweeted, using the TikTok term for hot dogs.

TODAY was unable to confirm which hot dog brand lost out on the seven tons of hot dog filler due to the accident.