Jennifer Aniston forgets her iconic '90s hairstyle 'The Rachel' in new ad

Jennifer Aniston has once again forgotten her "Friends" roots.

The actor stars in a new Uber Eats commercial in which she forgets that she was behind the popular '90s haircut called "The Rachel," after her sitcom character Rachel Green donned the style for years on "Friends."

The ad shows Aniston taking out products from her haircare line from an Uber Eats delivery bag.

"Uber Eats has LolaVie products?" says a man. "I got to remember that."

On the left, is Aniston in a recent ad for Uber Eats. On the right, Aniston in a photo from her time in the hit NBC sitcom, "Friends." Uber Eats/NBC

"Well you know they say, in order to remember something, you have to forget something else," Aniston says before turning to a woman who is getting her hair done. "OK, now that is a very cute haircut. That's like a little shag. I've never seen that before."

The woman, rocking Aniston's iconic "The Rachel" hairstyle, turns to Aniston and says, "I mean, of course you have. It's 'The Rachel.'"

"Oh, is that your name?" Aniston asks, clearly missing the "Friends" connection.

"No, I mean like your name," says the woman, with Aniston replying, "No, I'm Jen. My name's Jen."

As the woman attempts to tell Aniston that it is her haircut, the actor gets confused and freaked out.

The commercial is a follow-up to the company's Super Bowl ad in which Aniston also forgot her former "Friends" co-star David Schwimmer.

TODAY exclusively debuted the commercial on Feb. 6, ahead of the big game. It also featured Usher, Jelly Roll, David and Victoria Beckham as they tried to remind themselves that Uber Eats delivers more than just food.

During Aniston and Schwimmer's interaction, she asked him if they had ever met — despite working together for a decade on the show.

“We worked together for 10 years,” he said.

“Ten years,” a shocked Aniston replied. “You are great.”

“You still don’t know, do you?” Schwimmer asked.

“I don’t,” Aniston said.

The original Super Bowl commercial faced some backlash because it also included a man having an allergic reaction to eating peanut butter. Days after it aired, Food Allergy Research & Education expressed their disappointment in the Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial, saying in part, “We are incredibly disappointed by Uber Eats use of life-threatening food allergies as humor in its Super Bowl ad. The suffering of 33M+ Americans with this condition is no joke.”

Uber Eats later announced ahead of the Super Bowl that it would be removing the scene from the commercial.