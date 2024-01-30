‘Be honest’: David and Victoria Beckham re-create viral moment for Uber Eats Super Bowl teaser

David and Victoria Beckman are hilariously re-creating a viral moment from the “Beckham” docuseries for a new Uber Eats commercial that will air during the Super Bowl.

David Beckham, 48, tells his fashion designer wife, 49, to “be honest” in a teaser for the Feb. 11 commercial released on Jan. 30.

The retired soccer legend’s comment references a scene in the 2023 docuseries about the couple when he roasted the former Spice Girl as she described the pair’s so-called working class roots.

“I think also we both come from families that work really hard. Both of our parents worked really hard. We’re very working class,” Victoria Beckham says in the series.

David Beckham then peeks into the room to interrupt her. “Be honest!” he tells his wife, forcing her to admit that her dad drove a Rolls Royce when she was a child.

Victoria Beckham wearing a T-shirt that reads, “My dad had a Rolls-Royce.” Uber Eats

The teaser for the British couple's new Uber Eats commercial kicks off with Victoria Beckham dressed in a T-shirt emblazoned with the words, “My dad had a Rolls-Royce.”

“So David and I are gonna be in a little commercial,” she tells viewers.

David Beckham then peeks his head. “Be honest. Be honest,” he tells her.

“I am,” his wife responds. “OK, it’s a big commercial.”

“Tell them what it's during,” says her husband.

David Beckham peeking in to keep his wife “honest.” Uber Eats

“David, I’m trying,” the “Wannabe” singer responds, adding, “OK, it's during the big baseball game.”

“Super big baseball game,” her husband corrects her.

After a pause, Victoria Beckham asks the former Manchester United pro, “Or was it the hockey bowl?”

“Hockey bowl,” he replies, adding, “Oh, and tell them about Jessica Aniston.”

“Jessica Aniston is gonna be in it, too,” Victoria says as her husband walks away, gushing, “We love Jessica.”

The teaser ends with text that reads: “Whatever you forget this Sunday, remember Uber Eats.”

It’s not the first time that David Beckham has made fun of Victoria Beckham’s remarks in the docuseries about growing up “working class.”

Earlier this month, the retired athlete shared a pic on Instagram that showed him dining with his former Posh Spice wife and her parents, Anthony and Jackie Adams, joking about her remark in his caption.

“Just a nice casual New Year’s Eve lunch at The Ritz,” he wrote. “Very working class. My mother & father in law left in there Roll’s.”