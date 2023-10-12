Why the Beckhams dancing to 'Islands in the Stream' is making TikTokers emotional

Fans are loving David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham dancing to a classic.

At the end of the final episode of Netflix’s limited series “Beckham,” the couple danced along to the 1983 Kenny Rogers-Dolly Parton duet “Islands in the Stream.”

David Beckham turned on the song, while the couple reflected in a voice-over on all they discussed during the course of the four-part series.

The picture then focused on the Beckhams, who met in 1997 and married in 1999, swaying along to the music, with the Spice Girls member initially standing behind her husband, with a drink in his hand, as they bopped along to the tune. She had her arm around his shoulder for a moment before they step in sync, showing off rhythm in unison.

Victoria and David Beckham showed they have all the right moves. Netflix

‘Going through every part of my life, it has given me clarity on many things, and one of the things, which is the most important thing to me, is what we’ve got,” David Beckham said right before the clip of them dancing is seen.

“Why I feel happy now is I feel really content now, and I get that sense you feel really content now,” Victoria Beckham said as the clip draws to a close.

“You know, when you’re younger, you’re constantly chasing and there’s an element of, you’re passing the baton on a little and you want that for your kids, wouldn’t you say?”

People who saw the Beckhams show off their moves were themselves moved, expressing their joy on TikTok.

“I love this couple victoria and david beckham❤️... i want this kind of bonding with your partner,” one person wrote.

“This documentary is SO good,” another person captioned a clip of the moment. The post also included text on the video of the dancing scene that reads, “I can’t stop thinking about this scene and them,” along with a sad face emoji.

Even after all these years, Victoria Beckham still has her husband's back. Netflix

“Thisss,” someone else wrote to a clip of them dancing.

The dancing was hardly the only viral moment of the series. David Beckham raised eyebrows with a closet that is impeccably organized and also drew laughs for calling out his wife when she claimed she came from a “working class” background.

The series also focused on more serious matters, with the couple, who have four children together, opening up about the struggles they’ve endured during their marriage, which included allegations in 2004 the soccer star cheated with his personal assistant, Rebecca Loos, after he was transferred to Spain to play for Real Madrid.

“It was the hardest period for us because it felt like the world was against us. And here’s the thing: We were against each other, if I’m being completely honest,” Victoria Beckham said.

“Up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else, but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad.”

“I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was. And how it affected me,” she added.

David Beckham said it was a rough patch for them.

“I don’t know how we got through it, in all honesty,” he said.

“Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters and at that time we needed to fight for each other. We needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for.”