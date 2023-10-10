Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Former pro-soccer player David Beckham is opening up his life — and his closet — in a new Netflix docuseries, "Beckham."

In the final episode of the series, he reveals a closet that is meticulously organized.

In his walk-in closet, which he understatedly terms as "quite organized," he first opens a portion of the wardrobe with hanging tops of various sorts — jackets, jean shirts, sweaters and T-shirts. In the lower drawers, he has socks and underwear folded Marie Kondo-style. He also has more T-shirts below, color coordinated and folded "at an angle" so he can see what is underneath.

He also has a wardrobe of color-sorted suits, in which he immediately notices something is amiss in the documentary.

"Someone's been in here," he comments as he moves a hanger slightly over.

Beckham also has his clothes already chosen for the week, hanging on a garment rack in a window alcove. He tells the director, Fisher Stevens, that he used to only choose his clothes for the next day but says that the full week of sartorial planning is "a newish obsession."

Viewers have taken to social media to express their shock and awe at the soccer icon's organization.

"I was ambivalent about David Beckham until I saw the impeccable state of his closet and the general organization he lives in, and I am so in love," wrote one viewer on X.

“The organization of david beckham’s closet is ultimate goals,” wrote another.

"I won’t rest until I have a closet like David Beckham’s closet," wrote Kevin Fredericks.

Beckham has previously spoken about having symptoms of obsessive compulsive disorder, also known as OCD, in various interviews, including with BBC's Jonathan Ross.

"If there's two bottles of water and two bottles of Coke and two bottles of Sprite, if there's an extra can, I'll take it out [of the refrigerator] and put it in a cupboard and hide it," he said, adding that he likes to have the labels facing perfectly.

Elsewhere in the Netflix documentary — in the second episode — Beckham stands in his kitchen, which director Stevens notices from behind the camera that it is sparkling clean.

“I clean it so well, I’m not sure it’s actually appreciated so much by my wife, in all honesty.”

He says he cleans up around the house after everyone else has gone to sleep.

"When everyone’s in bed, I then go around, clean the candles, turn the lights on to the right setting, make sure everywhere is tidy," he said. "I hate coming down in the morning, and there’s cups and plates and, you know, bowls."

He said his efforts to keep the home's candles tidy are "tiring."

“I clip the candle wax, I clean the glass, that’s my pet hate, the smoke around the inside of a candle,” he said. “I know, it’s weird.”

In response, Victoria Beckham tells the crew "He’s just so perfect" and tells her husband he is "appreciated."

"Beckham," is currently available on Netflix.