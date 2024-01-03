David Beckham is quite the jokester.

The former soccer star couldn’t help but playfully take another jab at wife Victoria Beckham and her “working class” family.

David Beckham posted a photo of him dining with the fashion designer and her parents, Anthony and Jackie Adams — before teasing the family again.

“Just a nice casual New Year’s Eve lunch at The Ritz,” he wrote on Instagram, tagging the former Spice Girl and adding, “Very working class 😂 My mother & father in law left in there Roll’s.”

The “working class” comment was first mentioned during David Beckham’s docuseries, “Beckham.” In one episode, Victoria Beckham discusses her and her husband’s similar backgrounds.

“I think, also, we both come from families that work really hard. Both of our parents worked really hard. We’re very working class,” she said.

David Beckham, however, interrupted her and told her to “be honest” about her “working class” claims.

“I am being honest,” she replied, before he asked her: “What car did your dad drive you to school in?”

Victoria Beckham responded by saying “It’s not a simple answer” and “It depends.”

As he pressed her to tell the truth, she replied, “OK, in the ’80s my dad had a Rolls Royce.”

“Thank you,” he said and left the room.

As for David Beckham’s latest “working class” joke, Victoria Beckham paid no mind, replying, “Special NY Eve I love you xxxxxxx.”

People in the comments section also praised the athlete for his "elite sense of humour."

"I actually love the fact that he doesn’t let this go," one Instagram user wrote, while another added, "You’ll never let her live that down lol."

"I love that can poke fun and laugh about it. And it was one of the best clips on the show 😂. You’re wealthy and you own it, but most importantly you realize how blessed you really are," one user also commented.

Another person added that 2023 made them realize "that @victoriabeckham and @davidbeckham are hilarious and the gifts that keep on giving!!! Just brilliant!"