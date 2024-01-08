What's old is new again.

Jennifer Aniston attended the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7 sporting a short haircut that some people couldn't help but think hearkened back to the hairstyle she made famous while on "Friends."

Wearing a strapless black gown, Aniston's hair looked casual as it was parted on the side and fell to her neck. The hair was a sharp callback "The Rachel," the moniker given to the hairstyle named after her character that she sported when "Friends" first became popular.

Jennifer Aniston's hair once again drew attention, this time at the Golden Glove Awards. Michael Tran / AFP - Getty Images

Aniston was at the show for "The Morning Show," which was up for a pair of awards.

Some fans on X couldn't help but notice the similarity to her Rachel cut.

"Rachel Karen Green," one person wrote.

Jennifer Aniston's "Rachel" was all the rage in the '90s. NBC

"same same. Same hairdo, same version of a dress, same colours, same styling, same makeup. Same same same same same. For years," someone else commented.

Vogue magazine wrote that she appeared on the "red carpet in a layered chop that paid homage to her beauty roots," noting that she had "updated 'The Rachel.'"

Her newer version seemingly has longer bangs and fewer layers as well as a few more inches of length in general.

Despite "The Rachel" becoming an iconic pop culture look, Aniston has said that she wasn't into it at the time.

“I was not a fan of ‘The Rachel,’” she told Glamour magazine in 2015. “That was kind of cringe-y for me.”

She added that it was too hard for her to style on her own and that her own preferred style is more relaxed.

“Long, natural-looking beachy waves,” she told Glamour. “That feels most like me.”