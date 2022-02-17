Frozen or on the rocks, tart or sweet, margaritas are as popular as a cocktail can get. While they may be fun to enjoy on Taco Tuesday or on a sunny afternoon on a beach vacation, there’s no doubt this libation is worthy of a holiday in its honor.

On Tuesday, February 22, restaurants nationwide will be celebrating National Margarita Day with seriously delicious deals and discounts. Sounds like something to toast to!

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

This burger chain will be offering two Bad Ass Margs for $15 on February 22 in honor of National Margarita Day.

Bahama Breeze

National Margarita Day is also a day that celebrates a rather unique sequence of numbers. Bahama Breeze is celebrating with “two” ways for guests to get festive, island-style, on February 22. Either enjoy $5 Classic Margaritas in-restaurant or for the“guest-on-the-go,” get a MAR-GO-RITA, featuring a 7-ounce pour of the restaurant’s Classic Margarita served in a to-go pouch (available where allowed).

Chevys Fresh Mex

The fresh Mex destination is offering two House Margs and two Taco Tuesday baskets (3 tacos per basket) for $22 starting at 3 pm on National Margarita Day. These made to-order-tacos come with the choice of chicken, carnitas or steak.

Chili’s

On February 22, you can order up a $3 House Margarita, $6 Presidente Margarita, or $7 Premium Margarita. For those still in a loving mood, their Margarita of the Month ,the Grand Romance ‘Rita, is $5.

Chuy's

Live large by adding just $2 to turn any regular House Rocks or Frozen 'Rita into a Grande size, and get a commemorative cup as a gift to take home. There will also be $1 tequila floater deals for anyone wishing to add extra tequila to that margarita.

El Torito

It’s always good to have a snack with those cocktails, and this chain will be offering $2.22 build-your-own tacos and $6 House Margaritas (regularly $8.50) starting at 3 pm.

LIME Fresh Mexican Grill

Those named Margarita or Rita are in luck on National Margarita Day because they'll score a free margarita! Everyone else can enjoy $5 margs all day long.

Sugar Factory American Brasserie

Those looking to up the party mood can get a free tequila shot with any margarita goblet purchase at participating Sugar Factory restaurants on National Margarita Day.

Prefer to stay in? Make your own with these recipes:

