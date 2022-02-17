IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Bestselling beauty, fashion and home — starting at $8

Celebrate National Margarita Day with these tasty drink deals and freebies

Here's where to get free tequila shots, margarita and meal deals and more!
/ Source: TODAY
By Aly Walansky

Frozen or on the rocks, tart or sweet, margaritas are as popular as a cocktail can get. While they may be fun to enjoy on Taco Tuesday or on a sunny afternoon on a beach vacation, there’s no doubt this libation is worthy of a holiday in its honor.

On Tuesday, February 22, restaurants nationwide will be celebrating National Margarita Day with seriously delicious deals and discounts. Sounds like something to toast to!

Related

Food

FoodThe best margarita recipes for your Cinco de Mayo feast

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ40V3_KDMP

This burger chain will be offering two Bad Ass Margs for $15 on February 22 in honor of National Margarita Day.

Bahama Breeze

National Margarita Day is also a day that celebrates a rather unique sequence of numbers. Bahama Breeze is celebrating with “two” ways for guests to get festive, island-style, on February 22. Either enjoy $5 Classic Margaritas in-restaurant or for the“guest-on-the-go,” get a MAR-GO-RITA, featuring a 7-ounce pour of the restaurant’s Classic Margarita served in a to-go pouch (available where allowed).

Chevys Fresh Mex

The fresh Mex destination is offering two House Margs and two Taco Tuesday baskets (3 tacos per basket) for $22 starting at 3 pm on National Margarita Day. These made to-order-tacos come with the choice of chicken, carnitas or steak.

Chili’s

On February 22, you can order up a $3 House Margarita, $6 Presidente Margarita, or $7 Premium Margarita. For those still in a loving mood, their Margarita of the Month ,the Grand Romance ‘Rita, is $5.

Chuy's

Live large by adding just $2 to turn any regular House Rocks or Frozen 'Rita into a Grande size, and get a commemorative cup as a gift to take home. There will also be $1 tequila floater deals for anyone wishing to add extra tequila to that margarita.

El Torito

It’s always good to have a snack with those cocktails, and this chain will be offering $2.22 build-your-own tacos and $6 House Margaritas (regularly $8.50) starting at 3 pm.

LIME Fresh Mexican Grill

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZej3wMsEqz

Those named Margarita or Rita are in luck on National Margarita Day because they'll score a free margarita! Everyone else can enjoy $5 margs all day long.

Sugar Factory American Brasserie

Those looking to up the party mood can get a free tequila shot with any margarita goblet purchase at participating Sugar Factory restaurants on National Margarita Day.

Prefer to stay in? Make your own with these recipes:

Classic Margarita Cocktail
Getty Images
Get The Recipe

Classic Margarita Cocktail

Ivy Mix
3-Ingredient Mango Margarita
Courtesy of Maya, New York City
Get The Recipe

3-Ingredient Mango Margarita

Maya, New York City
Blood Orange Margarita
Raven & Rose
Get The Recipe

Blood Orange Margarita

Raven & Rose
Cara Cara Orange Margaritas
Tyler Essary / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Cara Cara Orange Margaritas

Matt Abdoo
Cucumber Margarita
Mercadito
Get The Recipe

Cucumber Margarita

Mercadito

Related:

Make sangria and margaritas without all the added sugar

July 17, 201503:59
Aly Walansky

Aly Walansky is a New York City-based food and lifestyle writer with nearly two decades of writing experience for various digital publications. She's focused on the latest in dining trends and budget meal-planning tips. 