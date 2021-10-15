Molly Yeh makes meatball-stuffed biscuits and jalapeño poppers for game day

Are you ready for some football, food and fun? "Girl Meets Farm" host and cookbook author Molly Yeh is cooking up some of her favorite game-day snacks on this week's installment of TODAY Food Loves Football. She shows us how to make cheesy meatball-stuffed biscuit bites and crunchy fried jalapeño poppers.

This recipe is based on something my mom made growing up. I remember having it after ice skating practice; it was the best. The dish is finished with a garlic butter, as if the biscuits are garlic knots, which brings them to the next level. Fennel in the meatballs lends some sausage-y vibes, Parmesan and other seasonings bring loads of flavor and the meatballs are excellent on their own. These have got it all — melty cheese, meatiness, butter, carbs — making them a total crowd-pleaser. And since they're handheld, they're perfect for eating while cheering on your team.

These are inspired by a popular Midwestern dip that features briny pickles and cheese. The filling is literally good enough to eat with a spoon! These salty, spicy, creamy bites are a sure hit for any game-day get-together.

