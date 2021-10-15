Chef notes

This recipe is based on something my mom made growing up. I remember having it after ice skating practice; it was the best. The dish is finished with a garlic butter, as if the biscuits are garlic knots, which brings them to the next level. Fennel in the meatballs lends some sausage-y vibes, Parmesan and other seasonings bring loads of flavor and the meatballs are excellent on their own. These have got it all — melty cheese, meatiness, butter, carbs — making them a total crowd-pleaser. And since they're handheld, they're perfect for eating while cheering on your team.

Technique tip: Spread out the meat in your mixing bowl to allow the seasoning to get a jump start on being evenly distributed throughout the meat; it helps you avoid the risk of over-mixing. Don't over-mix the meat because it could result in tough meatballs. Meatballs can be made in advance. Shaping these is like shaping dumplings: Make sure to pinch the bottom of the dough to seal well.

Swap option: You can totally use ground turkey or chicken or even store-bought meatballs. If you want to go all in, make homemade biscuits. But you just made homemade meatballs so it's totally OK to go the store-bought route with biscuits.